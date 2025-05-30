rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
At the Ise-ya Tea-house by Isoda Koryūsai
Save
Edit Image
japanese wood blockpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainposter
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Making Ornaments for the Tanabata Festival by Isoda Koryūsai
Making Ornaments for the Tanabata Festival by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613019/making-ornaments-for-the-tanabata-festival-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
A Mock Marriage Ceremony by Isoda Koryūsai
A Mock Marriage Ceremony by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613017/mock-marriage-ceremony-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
Monkey Dance by Isoda Koryūsai
Monkey Dance by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613174/monkey-dance-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
Reizei Carrying a Teshoku (Hand Lantern) by Isoda Koryūsai
Reizei Carrying a Teshoku (Hand Lantern) by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613157/reizei-carrying-teshoku-hand-lantern-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
The Evening Bell under the Watch-tower by Isoda Koryūsai
The Evening Bell under the Watch-tower by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613163/the-evening-bell-under-the-watch-tower-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Seeing Each Other with a View to Marriage
Seeing Each Other with a View to Marriage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241648/seeing-each-other-with-view-marriageFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
The Kago Returning from Go-ju-ken
The Kago Returning from Go-ju-ken
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241666/the-kago-returning-from-go-ju-kenFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Isoda Koryusai's Japanese Woodblock Print by Isoda Koryūsai
Isoda Koryusai's Japanese Woodblock Print by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613180/isoda-koryusais-japanese-woodblock-print-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Winter, from the series "Elegant Play in the Four Seasons" (Fūryūshiki asobi)
Winter, from the series "Elegant Play in the Four Seasons" (Fūryūshiki asobi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241352/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Fuji-mi Saigyo
Fuji-mi Saigyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087075/fuji-mi-saigyoFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Disguised or Transformed Hotei
Disguised or Transformed Hotei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136048/disguised-transformed-hoteiFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
An Umbrella Jump
An Umbrella Jump
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136058/umbrella-jumpFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Two Young Men and Several Women Dining at a Tea-house on the Bank of the Sumida River by Kubo Shunman
Two Young Men and Several Women Dining at a Tea-house on the Bank of the Sumida River by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613170/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Takao Sange no Den
Takao Sange no Den
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241207/takao-sange-denFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Scene from the Third Act of Chushingura between Okaru, Kanbei, and Bannai
Scene from the Third Act of Chushingura between Okaru, Kanbei, and Bannai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241172/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Visiting," from the Series Seven Fashionable Komachi by Isoda Koryūsai
Visiting," from the Series Seven Fashionable Komachi by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612432/visiting-from-the-series-seven-fashionable-komachi-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
One of the Seven Komachi: Amagoi (Praying for Rain) by Isoda Koryūsai
One of the Seven Komachi: Amagoi (Praying for Rain) by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612428/one-the-seven-komachi-amagoi-praying-for-rain-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908773/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Boy and Monkey Playing by Isoda Koryūsai
Boy and Monkey Playing by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612314/boy-and-monkey-playing-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Sotoba; One of Seven Komachi by Isoda Koryūsai
Sotoba; One of Seven Komachi by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612438/sotoba-one-seven-komachi-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773231/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Banquet in a Joroya by Hishikawa Moronobu
A Banquet in a Joroya by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328711/banquet-joroyaFree Image from public domain license