Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapanScene from the Drama Kashiwa-ga-Tōge Kichirei sumō" by Torii KiyohiroView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 570 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1813 x 3819 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613080/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613189/scene-from-drama-ichimura-uzaemon-samurai-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241657/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrunk with Flowers by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613178/drunk-with-flowers-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Practical Joke by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613068/practical-joke-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseScene from a Drama by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613090/scene-from-drama-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actors Nakamura Tomijirō in the Role of Ono no Komachi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Her Servant by Torii…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612490/image-haiku-1914-actorsFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseActor as a Woman Standing by a Mirror Standhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613195/actor-woman-standing-mirror-standFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Kumetaro I as a Oiranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145815/the-actor-nakamura-kumetaro-oiranFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241313/yoshitsune-serenading-jorurihimeFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNippori Keinai Ebisu-Daikokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241414/nippori-keinai-ebisu-daikokuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Fifth Monthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241383/the-fifth-monthFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Women on Matsuchi Hill Edohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241268/two-women-matsuchi-hill-edoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330266/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuriFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVisiting Komachi by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613040/visiting-komachi-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBando Mitsugoro I in the Role of Asahina no Saburo, Drama Sono Kyodai Fuji no Sugatami" by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613159/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseScene from a Dramahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8155648/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseActors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613010/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseForgetting Filial Piety by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613021/forgetting-filial-piety-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashing Day by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118963/washing-day-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license