rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingwomen
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actors Nakamura Tomijirō in the Role of Ono no Komachi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Her Servant by Torii…
The Actors Nakamura Tomijirō in the Role of Ono no Komachi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Her Servant by Torii…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612490/image-haiku-1914-actorsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scene from the Drama Kashiwa-ga-Tōge Kichirei sumō" by Torii Kiyohiro
Scene from the Drama Kashiwa-ga-Tōge Kichirei sumō" by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613072/scene-from-the-drama-kashiwa-ga-toge-kichirei-sumo-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
The Actor Nakamura Kumetaro I as a Oiran
The Actor Nakamura Kumetaro I as a Oiran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145815/the-actor-nakamura-kumetaro-oiranFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613095/the-actor-arashi-wakano-young-samurai-womans-clothes-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor as a Samurai Youth
Actor as a Samurai Youth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613096/actor-samurai-youthFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two Women on Matsuchi Hill Edo
Two Women on Matsuchi Hill Edo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241268/two-women-matsuchi-hill-edoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView license
Actor as a Woman Standing by a Mirror Stand
Actor as a Woman Standing by a Mirror Stand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613195/actor-woman-standing-mirror-standFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
The Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrine
The Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241201/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Loneliness Facebook post template
Loneliness Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView license
Actors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonaga
Actors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613010/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Samurai in Fighting Trim
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Samurai in Fighting Trim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241266/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Scene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu I
Scene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613189/scene-from-drama-ichimura-uzaemon-samurai-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241657/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Visiting Komachi by Torii Kiyonaga
Visiting Komachi by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613040/visiting-komachi-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shōtenyama
Shōtenyama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241422/shotenyamaFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365461/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
A Practical Joke by Torii Kiyonaga
A Practical Joke by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613068/practical-joke-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965215/vintage-hairstyles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drunk with Flowers by Torii Kiyonaga
Drunk with Flowers by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613178/drunk-with-flowers-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nippori Keinai Ebisu-Daikoku
Nippori Keinai Ebisu-Daikoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241414/nippori-keinai-ebisu-daikokuFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Fifth Month
The Fifth Month
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241383/the-fifth-monthFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Yoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonaga
Yoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241313/yoshitsune-serenading-jorurihimeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Tori-oi, or Itinerant Women Musicians of the Eta Class by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Two Tori-oi, or Itinerant Women Musicians of the Eta Class by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613061/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license