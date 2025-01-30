rawpixel
Portrait of a Man, Possibly a Self-Portrait by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Philip IV (1605–1665), King of Spain
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
María Teresa (1638–1683), Infanta of Spain by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
The Surrender at Breda or 'Las Lanzas' (The Lances), after Velázquez
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
A False Bacchus Crowning Drunkards
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of a court dwarf known as 'El Primo' after Velázquez
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Gaspar de Guzmán, Count Duke of Olivares on horseback, after Velázquez
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Las Meninas: the family of Philip IV in the foreground with the Infanta Margarita in the centre, Velázquez standing painting…
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Philip III, King of Spain on horseback, after Velázquez
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
The Supper at Emmaus by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
María Teresa, Infanta of Spain
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Baltasar Carlos on horseback, after Velázquez
Graphic conference Facebook story template, editable design
The Death of St. Joseph
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Juan de Pareja (ca. 1608–1670)
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
The Fable of Aracne, or 'The Spinners', after Velázquez
Graphic design conference blog banner template, editable text
Philip IV on horseback, after Velázquez
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Baltasar Carlos on horseback, after Velázquez
Online auction Instagram story template, editable text
The dwarf Francisco Lezcano, called 'El Niño de Vallecas', after Velázquez
Online auction blog banner template, editable text
Isabel de Bourbon on horseback, after Velázquez
Women in business Instagram post template, editable text
Menippus, after Velázquez
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of an unidentified court dwarf with books, after Velázquez
