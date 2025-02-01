rawpixel
The Supper at Emmaus by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
caravaggiojesuspublic domain caravaggioemmausjesus disciplescaravaggio paintingbread paintingjesus emmaus
Classical music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView license
Philip IV (1605–1665), King of Spain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222949/philip-1605-1665-king-spainFree Image from public domain license
Easter brunch poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407754/easter-brunch-poster-templateView license
The Death of St. Joseph
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130197/the-death-st-josephFree Image from public domain license
Easter celebration poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407740/easter-celebration-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Man, Possibly a Self-Portrait by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613083/image-prado-spanish-oil-painting-1949Free Image from public domain license
Easter brunch poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13141029/easter-brunch-poster-templateView license
Las Meninas: the family of Philip IV in the foreground with the Infanta Margarita in the centre, Velázquez standing painting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097705/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Easter brunch poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407721/easter-brunch-poster-templateView license
Gaspar de Guzmán, Count Duke of Olivares on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119362/gaspar-guzman-count-duke-olivares-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Love like Jesus quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630944/love-like-jesus-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Philip III, King of Spain on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119347/philip-iii-king-spain-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686918/bible-study-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
María Teresa, Infanta of Spain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612991/maria-teresa-infanta-spainFree Image from public domain license
Easter brunch Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11937672/easter-brunch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Surrender at Breda or 'Las Lanzas' (The Lances), after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963140/the-surrender-breda-las-lanzas-the-lances-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView license
Baltasar Carlos on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119410/baltasar-carlos-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574813/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Fable of Aracne, or 'The Spinners', after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7972345/the-fable-aracne-the-spinners-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Easter brunch Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408350/easter-brunch-facebook-post-templateView license
María Teresa (1638–1683), Infanta of Spain by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185255/image-king-oil-portrait-louis-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Juan de Pareja (ca. 1608–1670)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823202/juan-pareja-ca-1608-1670Free Image from public domain license
Happy Easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407829/happy-easter-poster-templateView license
Philip IV on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119369/philip-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459521/happy-easter-poster-templateView license
Baltasar Carlos on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119367/baltasar-carlos-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503902/easter-party-invitation-poster-templateView license
The dwarf Francisco Lezcano, called 'El Niño de Vallecas', after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102160/the-dwarf-francisco-lezcano-called-el-nino-vallecas-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Finding Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835004/finding-jesus-poster-templateView license
Isabel de Bourbon on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119377/isabel-bourbon-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a court dwarf known as 'El Primo' after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119374/portrait-court-dwarf-known-el-primo-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075297/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Menippus, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119135/menippus-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075294/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Portrait of an unidentified court dwarf with books, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119371/portrait-unidentified-court-dwarf-with-books-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bread design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075291/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Aesop, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119110/aesop-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license