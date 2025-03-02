Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain painting bambooasian painting bamboojapanese ukiyo ejapanese woodblock squirrelasiananimalbooksartSquirrel on BambooView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 867 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3959 x 2861 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDucks and Reeds by Kano Tan'yūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185169/ducks-and-reeds-kano-tanyuFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSparrow and Bamboohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235606/sparrow-and-bambooFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrow on a Bamboo Branch by Kawanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086450/crow-bamboo-branch-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSquirrels Gathering Chestnuts by Wanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184992/squirrels-gathering-chestnuts-wanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSquirrels on Bamboo and Rock by Mochizuki Gyokusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329665/squirrels-bamboo-and-rockFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJumping fishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612476/jumping-fishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseLandscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612505/landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseCrow on a Branch by Kawanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086525/crow-branch-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseCrow and Reeds by a Stream by Kawanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086517/crow-and-reeds-stream-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrow on a Rock by Kawanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086542/crow-rock-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseTwo women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView licenseTwo Birds on a Branch by Wanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185019/two-birds-branch-wanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseMount Fuji by Kawanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086468/mount-fuji-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSinging Bird on a Branch by Kawanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086451/singing-bird-branch-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseLong-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView licenseFlock of Crows at Dawn by Kawanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086455/flock-crows-dawn-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBird and Frog by Wanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184991/bird-and-frog-wanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStarlings on a Branch by Wanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185008/starlings-branch-wanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrow and the Moon by Wanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185005/crow-and-the-moon-wanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseSquirrel Eating Chestnutshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086475/squirrel-eating-chestnutsFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSmall Birds and Bamboo by Kawabata Gyokushōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184993/small-birds-and-bambooFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseRocky Landscape by Kawanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086479/rocky-landscape-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain license