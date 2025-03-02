Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesamurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingpublic domain japanese art samuraipaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingThe Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii KiyohiroView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 606 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1973 x 3908 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613080/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō I in The Belle of Asakusa Temple (Keisei Asakusa no Kane) by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612341/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612327/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFive Popular Actors as the Gonin Otoko or Five Otokodate, in Ume Wakana Futaba Soga" by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612818/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612325/sanogawa-ichimatsu-the-role-otsuru-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman after a Bath by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106334/woman-after-bath-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSegawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612178/segawa-kikunojo-woman-standing-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612162/woman-seated-holding-cat-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji as Honda Harunaga by Torii Kiyomasu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613206/the-actor-otani-hiroji-honda-harunaga-torii-kiyomasuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612258/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-holding-bow-and-arrows-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseTwo women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView licenseSankatsu and Hanshichi by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102358/sankatsu-and-hanshichi-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseLong-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView licenseThe Actor Tohimura Kamezo as a Warrior by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612176/the-actor-tohimura-kamezo-warrior-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseArashi Otohachi I as a Famous Comedian by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612202/arashi-otohachi-famous-comedian-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseArashi Ryuzo as a Tall Woman Standing on the Engawahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330104/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseKabuki Actors Ichikawa Raizō I and Bandō Hikosaburō IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330206/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseWomen Preparing Sashimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099925/women-preparing-sashimiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Arashi Wakanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612157/the-actor-arashi-wakanoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro in the Role of Koshizuka by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612927/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-the-role-koshizuka-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licensePortrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613158/portrait-actor-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license