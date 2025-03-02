Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesamuraisamurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingpaperanimalbirdartjapanese artvintageActor as a Samurai YouthView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 566 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1835 x 3892 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLong-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView licenseActor as a Woman Standing by a Mirror Standhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613195/actor-woman-standing-mirror-standFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330266/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuriFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613080/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241657/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGo Eco poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613189/scene-from-drama-ichimura-uzaemon-samurai-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829209/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-templateView licenseActors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613010/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japanese museum social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078885/visit-japanese-museum-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Samurai in Fighting Trimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241266/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078959/woodblock-printing-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Actor Arashi Wakano as a wakashu (youth) in a kappa (raincoat)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184112/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078954/woodblock-printing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe actor Otani Oniji in the role of Omoni Hikoshichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163510/the-actor-otani-oniji-the-role-omoni-hikoshichiFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803849/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseYoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241313/yoshitsune-serenading-jorurihimeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNippori Keinai Ebisu-Daikokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241414/nippori-keinai-ebisu-daikokuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801954/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Fifth Monthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241383/the-fifth-monthFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japanese museum blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078883/visit-japanese-museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Women on Matsuchi Hill Edohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241268/two-women-matsuchi-hill-edoFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDrunk with Flowers by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613178/drunk-with-flowers-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseGo Eco social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100032/eco-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA Practical Joke by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613068/practical-joke-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241201/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from the Drama Kashiwa-ga-Tōge Kichirei sumō" by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613072/scene-from-the-drama-kashiwa-ga-toge-kichirei-sumo-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseActor (unidentified) as a Peddler of Dry Goodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164563/actor-unidentified-peddler-dry-goodsFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo as a Kyokaku by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613186/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-kyokaku-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7804054/bird-watching-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseUnidentified Actor as a Kyokaku Standing at the Foot of a Cliff in a Snow Stormhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241310/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license