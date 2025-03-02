rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bird on a Plum Tree
Save
Edit Image
rocketnaonobukano naonoburocket vintagepublic domain japanese art public domainpublic domain bookasianpaper
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Ducks and Reeds by Kano Tan'yū
Ducks and Reeds by Kano Tan'yū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185169/ducks-and-reeds-kano-tanyuFree Image from public domain license
Rocket newspaper collage design element set, editable design
Rocket newspaper collage design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16241755/rocket-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Squirrel on Bamboo
Squirrel on Bamboo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613089/squirrel-bambooFree Image from public domain license
Rocket newspaper collage design element set, editable design
Rocket newspaper collage design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16241768/rocket-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Birds and Flowers
Birds and Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250556/birds-and-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bird at the Water's Edge by Kawabata Gyokushō
Bird at the Water's Edge by Kawabata Gyokushō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185025/bird-the-waters-edgeFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Eels by Seki Shūkō
Eels by Seki Shūkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185029/eelsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cock and Hen by Kawabata Gyokushō
Cock and Hen by Kawabata Gyokushō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184986/cock-and-henFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Carp swimming by Watanabe Seitei
Carp swimming by Watanabe Seitei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184966/carp-swimmingFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Pair of Ducks by Kawabata Gyokushō
Pair of Ducks by Kawabata Gyokushō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185026/pair-ducksFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crane Among Reeds by Kawabata Gyokushō
Crane Among Reeds by Kawabata Gyokushō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184987/crane-among-reedsFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Singing Bird on a Branch by Kawanabe Kyosai
Singing Bird on a Branch by Kawanabe Kyosai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086451/singing-bird-branch-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Eagle in a Tree by Watanabe Seitei
Eagle in a Tree by Watanabe Seitei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184965/eagle-treeFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crow on a Bamboo Branch by Kawanabe Kyosai
Crow on a Bamboo Branch by Kawanabe Kyosai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086450/crow-bamboo-branch-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crow and the Moon by Wanabe Kyosai
Crow and the Moon by Wanabe Kyosai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185005/crow-and-the-moon-wanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shrimp (Ebi) by Seki Shūkō
Shrimp (Ebi) by Seki Shūkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184955/shrimp-ebiFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
Fishes by Seki Shūkō
Fishes by Seki Shūkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184958/fishesFree Image from public domain license
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView license
Flock of Crows at Dawn by Kawanabe Kyosai
Flock of Crows at Dawn by Kawanabe Kyosai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086455/flock-crows-dawn-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year card template
Chinese new year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView license
Roses, Young Bird and a Butterfly by Watanabe Seitei
Roses, Young Bird and a Butterfly by Watanabe Seitei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086664/roses-young-bird-and-butterfly-watanabe-seiteiFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year card template
Lunar New Year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView license
Otters Swimming
Otters Swimming
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899685/otters-swimmingFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Duck by Watanabe Seitei
Duck by Watanabe Seitei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086589/duck-watanabe-seiteiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three Birds on Branch by Watanabe Seitei
Three Birds on Branch by Watanabe Seitei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086594/three-birds-branch-watanabe-seiteiFree Image from public domain license