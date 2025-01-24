Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageislamic artabu l qasim firdausishahnamailluminated manuscriptspaperbookartwatercolourSuhrab Slain by Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 732 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2136 x 3504 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePage of Calligraphy from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255296/page-calligraphy-from-shahnama-book-kings-firdausiFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537571/islam-101-facebook-story-templateView licensePage of Calligraphy from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185629/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseFind your peace Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537621/find-your-peace-facebook-story-templateView licenseDeath of Farud", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613121/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-ripped-book-page-1985Free Image from public domain licenseQuran Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538680/quran-instagram-post-templateView licensePage of Calligraphy from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255283/page-calligraphy-from-shahnama-book-kings-firdausiFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic history Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538672/islamic-history-instagram-post-templateView licensePage of Calligraphy from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255271/page-calligraphy-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616260/flower-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Rescue of Bizhan by Piran", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330329/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseOld vintage book with cursive writing. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802964/old-vintage-book-with-cursive-writing-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKai Khusrau Crosses the Sea", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613111/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-vintage-pastelsFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959066/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Rustam Comes from Kabul to Pay Homage to Kai Khusrau", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305323/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licensePray for good Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537433/pray-for-good-instagram-post-templateView licenseBahram Gur Entertained by the Daughters of Barzin", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613298/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-harpistFree Image from public domain licenseHardcover book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13882991/hardcover-book-mockup-editable-designView license"The Combat of Rustam and Ashkabus", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305336/the-combat-rustam-and-ashkabus-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseEid Kareem Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537410/eid-kareem-instagram-post-templateView licenseBahram Chubina Kills the Lion-Shaped Ape Monster", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613497/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-illuminated-manuscript-monsters-1969Free Image from public domain licenseQuran study poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563977/quran-study-poster-templateView license"Rustam is Thrown into the Sea by the Div Akvan", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305363/image-lion-paper-bookFree Image from public domain licenseQuran study Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14564009/quran-study-facebook-story-templateView licenseRustam Captures Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613255/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-vintage-horseFree Image from public domain licenseQuran study blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14564226/quran-study-blog-banner-templateView license"Zal delivers Sam's letter to Manuchihr", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305306/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty treatment Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670283/beauty-treatment-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license"Rustam Shoots His Half-brother Shaghad through a Plane Tree", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294847/image-paper-horse-planeFree Image from public domain licenseQuran study Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064195/quran-study-facebook-post-templateView license"Meeting of Bahram Gur with a Princess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330341/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273143/muslim-poster-templateView license"The Combat of Rustam and Puladvand", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305356/the-combat-rustam-and-puladvand-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseMosques Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536828/mosques-instagram-post-templateView license"Sam Comes to Inspect Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305327/sam-comes-inspect-rustam-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseMosque poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537907/mosque-poster-templateView license"How Rustam Found a Spring", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328915/photo-image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670621/botanical-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license"Kai Khusrau Wrestles with Shida", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305341/kai-khusrau-wrestles-with-shida-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license