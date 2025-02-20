rawpixel
Rustam Slays the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
islamic artiranianiranislam bookabu l qasim firdausivintageshahnamapaper
Quran study Facebook story template
Rustam Fighting Ashkabus", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Quran study poster template
"Birth of Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Quran study blog banner template
Rustam rescues Bizhan from the Pit", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Islam 101 Facebook story template
Rustam Slays Esfandiyar", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Eid Mubarak Instagram post template, editable Islamic design
Rustam's Seventh Course: He Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Find your peace Facebook story template
Kai Kavus and Rustam Embrace", Folio 123r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Muslim poster template
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Quran study Facebook post template
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Quran Instagram post template
Rustam Saved by his Horse Rakhsh from an Attacking Lion", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim…
Night gallery museum poster template poster template
"Isfandiyar's Fifth Course: He Slays the Simurgh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Flower festival Instagram post template, editable text
Rustam Captures the Horse Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Myths & stories poster template poster template
"Rustam Overpowers the King of Hamavaran", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Quran reading Instagram post template, editable text
"Rustam is Thrown into the Sea by the Div Akvan", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
Pray for good Instagram post template
"Rakhsh Kills a Lion while Rustam is Asleep", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rustam's First Encounter with Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Natural beauty Instagram post template, editable text
Gustaham Kills Lahhak and Farshidvard", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Eid al-Fitr Instagram post template
Bahram Gur Slays the Dragon", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Eid al-Fitr poster template
Rustam Wrestles with Puladvand", Folio from a Shahnama, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Eid al-Fitr Facebook story template
"The Combat of Rustam and Puladvand", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Understanding Islam poster template
"Meeting of Bahram Gur with a Princess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
