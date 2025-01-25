Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebyzantinegerard davidhuman handdodgediamondchristianityhand blessing drawingchristChrist Blessing by Gerard DavidView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2730 x 3785 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristianity quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630628/christianity-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Dormition of the Virgin; (reverse) Christ Carrying the Cross by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185489/image-visitation-mary-vintage-labels-holbeinFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631170/christianity-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Martyrdom of Saint John the Baptist by Bernard van Orleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185488/image-saint-matthew-king-vintage-dancingFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460678/palm-sunday-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of an Old Man by Hugo van der Goeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613225/portrait-old-man-hugo-van-der-goesFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseChrist Taking Leave of His Mother by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184923/christ-taking-leave-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762318/christianity-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseVirgin and Child with Four Angels by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085474/virgin-and-child-with-four-angels-gerard-davidFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licensePlate 16: Hebe in a niche with her hands in the air, running to the left while looking to the right, from a series of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272597/image-hands-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Rest on the Flight into Egypt by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184691/the-rest-the-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlate 20: Pallas Athena holding a shield with Medusa's head in her right hand and a lance in her left hand, from a series of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272584/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762348/good-friday-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8291946/saint-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632434/good-friday-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSalvator Mundihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085555/salvator-mundiFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate 20: Pallas Athena holding a shield with Medusa's head in her right hand and a lance in her left hand, from a series of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272667/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe marriage of Alexander and Roxana; Alexander surrounded by putti, offering a crown to Roxana who is seated at righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274701/image-crown-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licensePlate 8: Prosperpina, standing in a niche, turning to the right while holding mantle in both hands and flowers in her right…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272645/image-flowers-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate 14: Ceres in a niche, facing right, standing over a two-headed snake and holding a half-moon sickle in her right hand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272639/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licensePlate 3: Jupiter emerging from a niche, riding an eagle and holding a thunderbolt in his left hand, from a series of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272678/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseSaints Christopher, Eustace, and Erasmus (Three Helper Saints)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290064/saints-christopher-eustace-and-erasmus-three-helper-saintsFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460431/good-friday-blog-banner-templateView licensePlate 7: Pluto in a niche, holding a bident, with Cerberus next to him, from a series of mythological gods and goddesseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272595/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove like Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762870/love-like-jesus-poster-templateView licenseThe Lamentation by Luis de Moraleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186019/the-lamentation-luis-moralesFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate 5: Neptune standing in a niche holding a trident, with a hippocampus (sea-horse) behind him, from a series of gods and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272620/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlate 1: Saturn in a niche devouring his son, standing before a scythe, from a series of mythological gods and goddesseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272585/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license