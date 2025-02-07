Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagelisbonmother maryvirgin marymother paintingstone frameframedgem stonepublic domainVirgin and ChildView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 886 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2748 x 3722 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612972/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Virgin of the Nativity, workshop of Filippino Lippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184927/image-saint-joseph-vintage-gold-wall-framesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin and Child by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265315/virgin-and-child-gerard-davidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Nativity, workshop of Botticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185619/the-nativity-workshop-botticelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin and Child, Workshop of Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185589/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin and Child, follower of Hans Memlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184858/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601540/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Catherine of Alexandria and Barbara by Hans Memlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086300/image-rosary-marriage-eucharistFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599512/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819971/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601297/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin Mary holding baby Jesus. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133778/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Lamentation of Christ by Simon Marmion, French (ca. 1473)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185616/image-jesus-meets-his-mother-eucharist-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseDiptych with tabernacle frameshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302422/diptych-with-tabernacle-framesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599718/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Virgin and Child in Majesty and the Adoration of the Magihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491612/the-virgin-and-child-majesty-and-the-adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseThe Virgin and Child on a Grassy Bench by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657570/the-virgin-and-child-grassy-bench-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child by Bramantino (Bartolomeo Suardi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184860/image-saint-art-apple-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseVirgin and Child Enthroned between Saints Cecilia and Catherine of Alexandriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087736/virgin-and-child-enthroned-between-saints-cecilia-and-catherine-alexandriaFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseVirgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9491517/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseThe Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328906/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseVirgin and Child with Saint Joseph by Netherlandish Painter, second half of 16th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185635/image-public-domain-art-vintage-marketFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451279/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist Taking Leave of His Mother by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184923/christ-taking-leave-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseEncoplion with the Virgin and Child and the Crucifixion (19th century (Modern)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137382/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license