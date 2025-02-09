Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemelchiorapplicationpublic domain oil paintingmannerist elementsinterventioncasparjesusframeAdoration of the MagiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 868 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2893 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseThe Last Supper by Netherlandish (Antwerp Mannerist) Paintershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184854/image-moses-renaissance-art-mannaFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Books on a Table painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820406/png-art-artwork-baby-jesusView licenseA Sermon on Charity (possibly the Conversion of Saint Anthony) by Netherlandish (Antwerp Mannerist) Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184918/image-ritual-biblical-1908Free Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407823/easter-party-invitation-blog-banner-templateView licenseDouble Cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304966/double-cupFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseThe Adoration of the Christ Child, workshop of the Master of Frankfurthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185595/image-christ-angel-painting-vintage-marketFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Holy Family, workshop of Joos van Clevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185515/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi, copy after Hugo van der Goeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184947/image-vintage-market-biblical-statens-museum-for-kunstFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526463/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary with the baby Jesus, John and angels by Melchior Lorckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923085/mary-with-the-baby-jesus-john-and-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseChrist portrait by Melchior Lorckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923042/christ-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892101/mona-lisa-picture-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist carrying the cross by Gian Francesco De Mainerihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922980/christ-carrying-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612972/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseEaster brunch Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407651/easter-brunch-facebook-post-templateView licenseCrucifixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249905/crucifixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable instant photo frame element, Van Gogh's famous paintings collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072779/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseThe Crucifixion with Saints and a Donor by Joos van Clevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184780/the-crucifixion-with-saints-and-donorFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseVirgin Suckling the Child by Netherlandish (Antwerp) Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184826/image-immaculate-conception-1945Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Sunflowers gold frame element, Van Gogh's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915403/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseBaptism of Christ by Veronese (Paolo Caliari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265502/baptism-christ-veronese-paolo-caliariFree Image from public domain licenseRound picture png frame mockup element, gold vintage editable design with The Balcony, Yokohama painting. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799740/png-art-artwork-canvasView licenseAdoration of the Magi by Andrea Mantegnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263806/adoration-the-magi-andrea-mantegnaFree Image from public domain licenseFamous artwork oil painting element, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912911/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14930201/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseThe Lamentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290554/the-lamentationFree Image from public domain licenseMother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView licenseChasublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8248440/chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with flower painting by Oluf Wold-Torne. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768441/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseNude Figure among Foliage Holding a Globe, and Two Putti by Girolamo Francesco Maria Mazzolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282444/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's Sunflowers, gold frame element, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915418/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseMountainous Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257335/mountainous-landscapeFree Image from public domain license