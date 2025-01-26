Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagemiddle agescoronation of marymary visits her cousin, elizabethchristtapestryvirgin marymary elizabethsaintScenes from the Life of the VirginView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 349 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3871 x 1125 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23527906/image-roses-book-artView licenseThe Visitation of the Virgin Mary to Elizabeth Engraving by S. Mulinari, 1778.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971973/the-visitation-the-virgin-mary-elizabeth-engraving-mulinari-1778Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth. Watercolour painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953304/the-visitation-mary-elizabeth-watercolour-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth. Steel engraving.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13989419/the-visitation-mary-elizabeth-steel-engravingFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth. Engraving by C. Cort, 1602.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012306/the-visitation-mary-elizabeth-engraving-cort-1602Free Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth. Engraving by J. Sadeler after M. de Vos.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978369/the-visitation-mary-elizabeth-engraving-sadeler-after-vosFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseThe Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth. Engraving.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14004907/the-visitation-mary-elizabeth-engravingFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElizabeth kneels before Mary. Engraving by F. Keller after F. Overbeck.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13984668/elizabeth-kneels-before-mary-engraving-keller-after-overbeckFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth. Etching with aquatint by S. Mulinari after V. Salimbini.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961081/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Anne, the mother of the Virgin, at the birth of Christ. Etching by F. Perrier, 1633, after S. Vouet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001284/image-dog-angels-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth. Engraving, 1588, after F. Baroccio.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14011726/the-visitation-mary-elizabeth-engraving-1588-after-baroccioFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724051/welcome-church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe visitation of Mary to Elizabeth. Engraving by Filloeul after P. Mignard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017911/the-visitation-mary-elizabeth-engraving-filloeul-after-mignardFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724178/welcome-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth. Engraving by B. Eredi after F. Barocci.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14004457/the-visitation-mary-elizabeth-engraving-eredi-after-barocciFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAltar Frontal with Man of Sorrows and Saintshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820922/altar-frontal-with-man-sorrows-and-saintsFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin Mary and Elizabeth palpate each other's pregnant bellies on a hill. Engraving by C. Lasinio after Metalli after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017881/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth. Etching by C. Maratta.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999910/the-visitation-mary-elizabeth-etching-marattaFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Kinshiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329582/the-holy-kinshipFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseScenes from the Life of the Virgin, South Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613142/scenes-from-the-life-the-virgin-south-netherlandishFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseMelchior of the Three Kings from an Adoration Grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8292762/melchior-the-three-kings-from-adoration-groupFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Virgin Mary and Christ child, Saint Paul, Saint Mary Magdalene, Saint Benedict and Saint Joseph. Drawing by F.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996897/image-cartoon-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10913940/welcome-churchView licenseAanbidding door de herders (1579) by Johann Sadeler I, Maerten de Vos, Johann Sadeler I and Filips II koning van Spanjehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13769150/image-dog-paper-faceFree Image from public domain license