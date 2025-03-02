Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageukiyo e longkyotoujijapanese screenjapanese woodblock printswall artzenithpublic domainWillows and Bridge, JapanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 593 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3951 x 1951 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFifty-Four Scenes from The Tale of Genji, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087094/fifty-four-scenes-from-the-tale-genji-japanFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAlbums of scenes from The Tale of Genjihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612998/albums-scenes-from-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain licenseLong-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView licensePrincess Ogimi from the "Bridge Maiden" (Hashihime) chapter from The Tale of Genji (Genji Monogatari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8185898/image-cloud-moon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView license“Butterflies” by Tosa Mitsuyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087489/butterflies-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license“Mistflowers” by Tosa Mitsuyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087219/mistflowers-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseNine separate scenes from the Tale of Genji arranged between golden clouds and gnarled pine trees; many scenes take place…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637157/image-clouds-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license“The Oak Tree” by Tosa Mitsuyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087209/the-oak-tree-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseHorse Racing at Kamo Shrine, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614085/horse-racing-kamo-shrine-japanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license“Trees Encoiled in Vines of Ivy” (Yadorigi), Studio of Tawaraya Sōtatsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081313/image-curiosity-vintage-japanese-landscape-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseArrival of the Europeans, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614081/arrival-the-europeans-japanFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView licenseFlowers and Grasses of the Four Seasons, Circle of Kano Mitsunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614135/flowers-and-grasses-the-four-seasons-circle-kano-mitsunobuFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license"Kogō" and "The Imperial Procession to Ōhara", from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari), Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087436/image-story-taira-maps-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseMountains and Rivers in Autumn, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331101/mountains-and-rivers-autumnFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha powder label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777701/matcha-powder-label-templateView licenseScenes from The Tale of Genjihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099949/scenes-from-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourtesan Writing a Letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087395/courtesan-writing-letterFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView license“Takebun,” from the Musical Drama “The New Piece” (“Shinkyoku”), Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613996/takebun-from-the-musical-drama-the-new-piece-shinkyoku-japanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502178/image-dragon-art-japaneseView licensePoem by Fujiwara no Ietaka (1158–1237) on Decorated Paper with Bush Cloverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491397/poem-fujiwara-ietaka-1158-1237-decorated-paper-with-bush-cloverFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseScenes in and around the Capital, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087434/scenes-and-around-the-capital-japanFree Image from public domain licenseSnow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView licenseThe Third Princess and a Cat, from the "New Herbs I" (Wakana I) chapter The Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari}, attributed to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241658/image-paper-vintage-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseTwo women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView licenseUnsigned; left of a pair of six-panel folding screens; many scenes against gold leaf background; edge of building on left…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637042/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license