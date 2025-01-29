Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecardinals romecardinals churchlionpersonchurchartvintagegoldA Cardinal's Procession by Ottavio LeoniView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1118 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3727 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAncient Rome Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050101/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Piermarino Bernabòhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8225253/portrait-piermarino-bernaboFree Image from public domain licenseDeep quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631923/deep-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChristoforo Roncalli, called Pomerancio, a bust-length portrait in a twelve-sided framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222974/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseKnight of Malta (self-portrait?), a bust-length portrait in a twelve-sided framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8221732/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Giovanni Battista Rossahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231413/portrait-giovanni-battista-rossaFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView licensePortrait of a Woman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8253258/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThree portraits possibly representing Camillo Graffico, Ercole Pedemonte and Antonio Caronehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226388/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Tommaso Salini (ca. 1578-1630)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224562/portrait-tommaso-salini-ca-1578-1630Free Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseGiuseppe Cesare, called Cavaliere d'Arpino, a bust-length portrait in a twelve-sided framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8223453/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173872/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGaliléehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988374/galileeFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890008/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGiovanni Baglione, a bust-length portrait in a twelve-sided framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8221755/giovanni-baglione-bust-length-portrait-twelve-sided-frameFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at christmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557553/church-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseLudovico Leoni, a bust-length portrait in a twelve-sided framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8221761/ludovico-leoni-bust-length-portrait-twelve-sided-frameFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Lamentation by Scipione Pulzone (Il Gaetano)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185322/the-lamentation-scipione-pulzone-il-gaetanoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseHorse and riderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273589/horse-and-riderFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseModel for a Medal of Antonio de Ferraris (Il Galateo)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268737/model-for-medal-antonio-ferraris-il-galateoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206890/vintage-collection-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Martyrdom of Saint Anastasiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163203/the-martyrdom-saint-anastasiaFree Image from public domain licenseRome, Italy trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719571/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView licenseCardinal Roberto Bellarmino at his desk, writinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8234707/cardinal-roberto-bellarmino-his-desk-writingFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEmperor Charles V (1500–1558) and his Son Philip II of Spain (1527–1598)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8264654/emperor-charles-1500-1558-and-his-son-philip-spain-1527-1598Free Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArch of Septimius Severus, Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8278647/arch-septimius-severus-romeFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseArch of Constantine, Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328505/arch-constantine-romeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206914/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editableView licensePreparation for the Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631040/preparation-for-the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain license