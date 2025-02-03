rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mariana of Austria (1634–1696), Queen of Spain by Workshop of Velázquez
Save
Edit Image
queenspain artsevillespanish paintingmadrid vintagemarquandmadridspanish queen
Artwork auction Instagram post template
Artwork auction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601101/artwork-auction-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Man
Portrait of a Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8213591/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license
Spain poster template, editable design
Spain poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView license
The Supper at Emmaus by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
The Supper at Emmaus by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613087/image-caravaggio-jesus-christ-resurrectionFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop Instagram post template
Art workshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600888/art-workshop-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Man, Possibly a Self-Portrait by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
Portrait of a Man, Possibly a Self-Portrait by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613083/image-prado-spanish-oil-painting-1949Free Image from public domain license
Spanish food & restaurant poster template, editable text & design
Spanish food & restaurant poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122590/spanish-food-restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Margaret of Austria on horseback, after Velázquez
Margaret of Austria on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119330/margaret-austria-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Seafood cookbook poster template, editable text & design
Seafood cookbook poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122576/seafood-cookbook-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
María Teresa, Infanta of Spain
María Teresa, Infanta of Spain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612991/maria-teresa-infanta-spainFree Image from public domain license
Spanish food & restaurant social media template, editable design
Spanish food & restaurant social media template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9766141/spanish-food-restaurant-social-media-template-editable-designView license
María Teresa (1638–1683), Infanta of Spain by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
María Teresa (1638–1683), Infanta of Spain by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185255/image-king-oil-portrait-louis-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Spanish Churros dessert element set
Editable Spanish Churros dessert element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153310/editable-spanish-churros-dessert-element-setView license
Philip IV (1605–1665), King of Spain
Philip IV (1605–1665), King of Spain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222949/philip-1605-1665-king-spainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Spanish Churros dessert element set
Editable Spanish Churros dessert element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152992/editable-spanish-churros-dessert-element-setView license
Philip III, King of Spain on horseback, after Velázquez
Philip III, King of Spain on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119347/philip-iii-king-spain-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Faculty exhibition flyer template, editable text & design
Faculty exhibition flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072186/faculty-exhibition-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Juan de Pareja (ca. 1608–1670)
Juan de Pareja (ca. 1608–1670)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823202/juan-pareja-ca-1608-1670Free Image from public domain license
Seafood cookbook social media template, editable design
Seafood cookbook social media template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9765667/seafood-cookbook-social-media-template-editable-designView license
The Surrender at Breda or 'Las Lanzas' (The Lances), after Velázquez
The Surrender at Breda or 'Las Lanzas' (The Lances), after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963140/the-surrender-breda-las-lanzas-the-lances-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Faculty exhibition poster template, customizable design
Faculty exhibition poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072239/faculty-exhibition-poster-template-customizable-designView license
The Fable of Aracne, or 'The Spinners', after Velázquez
The Fable of Aracne, or 'The Spinners', after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7972345/the-fable-aracne-the-spinners-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Editable Spanish Churros dessert element set
Editable Spanish Churros dessert element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153079/editable-spanish-churros-dessert-element-setView license
María Teresa (1638–1683), Infanta of Spain
María Teresa (1638–1683), Infanta of Spain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613320/maria-teresa-1638-1683-infanta-spainFree Image from public domain license
Spanish food & restaurant social story template, editable Instagram design
Spanish food & restaurant social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122588/spanish-food-restaurant-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Las Meninas: the family of Philip IV in the foreground with the Infanta Margarita in the centre, Velázquez standing painting…
Las Meninas: the family of Philip IV in the foreground with the Infanta Margarita in the centre, Velázquez standing painting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097705/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
Baltasar Carlos on horseback, after Velázquez
Baltasar Carlos on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119367/baltasar-carlos-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Editable Spanish Churros dessert element set
Editable Spanish Churros dessert element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152763/editable-spanish-churros-dessert-element-setView license
Isabel de Bourbon on horseback, after Velázquez
Isabel de Bourbon on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119377/isabel-bourbon-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Seafood cookbook blog banner template, editable text
Seafood cookbook blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122577/seafood-cookbook-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Philip IV on horseback, after Velázquez
Philip IV on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119369/philip-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Spanish food & restaurant blog banner template, editable text
Spanish food & restaurant blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122592/spanish-food-restaurant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Gaspar de Guzmán, Count Duke of Olivares on horseback, after Velázquez
Gaspar de Guzmán, Count Duke of Olivares on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119362/gaspar-guzman-count-duke-olivares-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Seafood cookbook social story template, editable Instagram design
Seafood cookbook social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122575/seafood-cookbook-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
The dwarf Francisco Lezcano, called 'El Niño de Vallecas', after Velázquez
The dwarf Francisco Lezcano, called 'El Niño de Vallecas', after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102160/the-dwarf-francisco-lezcano-called-el-nino-vallecas-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Baltasar Carlos on horseback, after Velázquez
Baltasar Carlos on horseback, after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119410/baltasar-carlos-horseback-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23527906/image-roses-book-artView license
Portrait of a court dwarf known as 'El Primo' after Velázquez
Portrait of a court dwarf known as 'El Primo' after Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119374/portrait-court-dwarf-known-el-primo-after-velazquezFree Image from public domain license