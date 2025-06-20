rawpixel
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as an Oiran by Katsukawa Shunshō
Four Oiran of the House Called Kadokana-ya Playing the Game of Ko-awase (Incense Game) by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613160/image-house-japanese-woodblock-prints-1776Free Image from public domain license
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Woman Standing in a Room Having a Wave-pattern Dado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185111/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Segawa Tomisaburo in the Role of Musume Dojoji in "Hanagatami Kazaori Eboshi"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127841/segawa-tomisaburo-the-role-musume-dojoji-hanagatami-kazaori-eboshiFree Image from public domain license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo as a Kyokaku by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613186/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-kyokaku-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
The Actors IV Iwai Hanshiro and I Bando Mitsugoro as Women Pilgrime in a shosa (Acting and Dancing) Performance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130108/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241201/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Actor Bando Mitsugorō I as one of the Conen Otoko or Five Kyokaku by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613039/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yoshizawa Iroha as a Woman Standing on the Engawa of a House by a River by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613177/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613016/the-kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Third Sawamura Sojūrō in the Role of Soga no Jūrō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127839/the-third-sawamura-sojuro-the-role-soga-juroFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo Third as an Oiran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118942/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-third-oiranFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
The Actor 2nd Nakamura Sukegoro as a Robber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123367/the-actor-2nd-nakamura-sukegoro-robberFree Image from public domain license
The Actor 2nd Nakamura Sukegoro as a Man Bearing a Black Lacquer Letter Box
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132337/the-actor-2nd-nakamura-sukegoro-man-bearing-black-lacquer-letter-boxFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Bando Mitsugoro as a Man in Sumptuous Raiment, Standing in a Field, Mount Fuji in the Background by Katsukawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185117/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Oiran Wakoku of Echizen-ya attended by a Shinzo and a Kamuro by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613203/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Oiran Shirayu of Wakanaya attended by Two Kamuro and Shinzo by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613041/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Woman Walking Toward the Right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328553/image-paper-vintage-womanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Woman Dancing in a Shosa Act
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328503/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Bando Mitsugoro I in the Role of Asahina no Saburo, Drama Sono Kyodai Fuji no Sugatami" by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613159/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Fan Print of the Actor Segawa Kikunojo III by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611906/fan-print-the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-iii-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license