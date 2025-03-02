rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Scene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu I
Save
Edit Image
samurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingpaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingjapanese
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene from a Drama by Torii Kiyonobu I
Scene from a Drama by Torii Kiyonobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613090/scene-from-drama-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241657/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ogino Isaburo as Asamajiro; Sanogawa Ichimatsu as Fujitaro
Ogino Isaburo as Asamajiro; Sanogawa Ichimatsu as Fujitaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491564/ogino-isaburo-asamajiro-sanogawa-ichimatsu-fujitaroFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene from a Drama
Scene from a Drama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8155648/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon Eighth as a Samurai Carring a Basket Hat
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon Eighth as a Samurai Carring a Basket Hat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149043/the-actor-ichimura-uzaemon-eighth-samurai-carring-basket-hatFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene from the Drama Kashiwa-ga-Tōge Kichirei sumō" by Torii Kiyohiro
Scene from the Drama Kashiwa-ga-Tōge Kichirei sumō" by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613072/scene-from-the-drama-kashiwa-ga-toge-kichirei-sumo-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
The Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613080/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Actor as a Samurai Youth
Actor as a Samurai Youth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613096/actor-samurai-youthFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shōtenyama
Shōtenyama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241422/shotenyamaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Nippori Keinai Ebisu-Daikoku
Nippori Keinai Ebisu-Daikoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241414/nippori-keinai-ebisu-daikokuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Fifth Month
The Fifth Month
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241383/the-fifth-monthFree Image from public domain license
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView license
Yoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonaga
Yoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241313/yoshitsune-serenading-jorurihimeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Visiting Komachi by Torii Kiyonaga
Visiting Komachi by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613040/visiting-komachi-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Long-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
Long-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView license
Print by Utagawa Kunisada
Print by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611738/print-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Two Women on Matsuchi Hill Edo
Two Women on Matsuchi Hill Edo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241268/two-women-matsuchi-hill-edoFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView license
A Practical Joke by Torii Kiyonaga
A Practical Joke by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613068/practical-joke-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Drunk with Flowers by Torii Kiyonaga
Drunk with Flowers by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613178/drunk-with-flowers-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330266/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuriFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
Buddha statue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView license
Scene from a Drama, probably "Musume Dojoji"
Scene from a Drama, probably "Musume Dojoji"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156750/scene-from-drama-probably-musume-dojojiFree Image from public domain license
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView license
MotHer Carrying Her Baby Girl to the Miya Mairi by Torii Kiyonaga
MotHer Carrying Her Baby Girl to the Miya Mairi by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613051/mother-carrying-her-baby-girl-the-miya-mairi-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license