Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingmirrorwomenActor as a Woman Standing by a Mirror StandView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 645 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2082 x 3875 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440659/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActor as a Samurai Youthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613096/actor-samurai-youthFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7771367/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330266/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuriFree Image from public domain licenseFemininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116927/image-person-art-vintageView licenseThe Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613080/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440669/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe actor Otani Oniji in the role of Omoni Hikoshichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163510/the-actor-otani-oniji-the-role-omoni-hikoshichiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440521/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613010/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7749521/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241657/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440524/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Arashi Wakano as a wakashu (youth) in a kappa (raincoat)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184112/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSelf love background, line art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547718/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView licenseTwo Women on Matsuchi Hill Edohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241268/two-women-matsuchi-hill-edoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932438/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActor (unidentified) as a Peddler of Dry Goodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164563/actor-unidentified-peddler-dry-goodsFree Image from public domain licenseSelf love background, line art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547710/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō II in the Scene "Wait a Moment" (Shibaraku) by Torii Kiyotadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186125/image-modern-art-kabuki-japanese-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707936/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Practical Joke by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613068/practical-joke-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7772946/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDrunk with Flowers by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613178/drunk-with-flowers-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733794/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actors Nakamura Tomijirō in the Role of Ono no Komachi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Her Servant by Torii…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612490/image-haiku-1914-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711769/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNippori Keinai Ebisu-Daikokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241414/nippori-keinai-ebisu-daikokuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910404/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Fifth Monthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241383/the-fifth-monthFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241313/yoshitsune-serenading-jorurihimeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke in the Role of the Famous Strong Woman Okanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134415/the-actor-onoe-matsusuke-the-role-the-famous-strong-woman-okaneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613189/scene-from-drama-ichimura-uzaemon-samurai-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseMother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185495/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseLoneliness Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView licenseScene from the Drama Kashiwa-ga-Tōge Kichirei sumō" by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613072/scene-from-the-drama-kashiwa-ga-toge-kichirei-sumo-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license