rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Actor as a Woman Standing by a Mirror Stand
Save
Edit Image
paperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingmirrorwomen
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440659/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Actor as a Samurai Youth
Actor as a Samurai Youth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613096/actor-samurai-youthFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7771367/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330266/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuriFree Image from public domain license
Femininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Femininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116927/image-person-art-vintageView license
The Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
The Actor Arashi Otohachi as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613080/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440669/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The actor Otani Oniji in the role of Omoni Hikoshichi
The actor Otani Oniji in the role of Omoni Hikoshichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163510/the-actor-otani-oniji-the-role-omoni-hikoshichiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440521/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Actors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonaga
Actors in a Shosa (Combination of Acting and Dancing) Performance by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613010/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7749521/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241657/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440524/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a wakashu (youth) in a kappa (raincoat)
The Actor Arashi Wakano as a wakashu (youth) in a kappa (raincoat)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184112/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Self love background, line art illustration
Self love background, line art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547718/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView license
Two Women on Matsuchi Hill Edo
Two Women on Matsuchi Hill Edo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241268/two-women-matsuchi-hill-edoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932438/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Actor (unidentified) as a Peddler of Dry Goods
Actor (unidentified) as a Peddler of Dry Goods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164563/actor-unidentified-peddler-dry-goodsFree Image from public domain license
Self love background, line art illustration
Self love background, line art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547710/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō II in the Scene "Wait a Moment" (Shibaraku) by Torii Kiyotada
Ichikawa Danjūrō II in the Scene "Wait a Moment" (Shibaraku) by Torii Kiyotada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186125/image-modern-art-kabuki-japanese-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707936/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Practical Joke by Torii Kiyonaga
A Practical Joke by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613068/practical-joke-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7772946/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Drunk with Flowers by Torii Kiyonaga
Drunk with Flowers by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613178/drunk-with-flowers-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733794/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actors Nakamura Tomijirō in the Role of Ono no Komachi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Her Servant by Torii…
The Actors Nakamura Tomijirō in the Role of Ono no Komachi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Her Servant by Torii…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612490/image-haiku-1914-actorsFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711769/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Nippori Keinai Ebisu-Daikoku
Nippori Keinai Ebisu-Daikoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241414/nippori-keinai-ebisu-daikokuFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910404/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Fifth Month
The Fifth Month
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241383/the-fifth-monthFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonaga
Yoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241313/yoshitsune-serenading-jorurihimeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke in the Role of the Famous Strong Woman Okane
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke in the Role of the Famous Strong Woman Okane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134415/the-actor-onoe-matsusuke-the-role-the-famous-strong-woman-okaneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu I
Scene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613189/scene-from-drama-ichimura-uzaemon-samurai-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185495/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Loneliness Facebook post template
Loneliness Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView license
Scene from the Drama Kashiwa-ga-Tōge Kichirei sumō" by Torii Kiyohiro
Scene from the Drama Kashiwa-ga-Tōge Kichirei sumō" by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613072/scene-from-the-drama-kashiwa-ga-toge-kichirei-sumo-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license