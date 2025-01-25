Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemedievalking davidchristian sacramentsmedieval artmedieval textilemedieval rugmedieval public domainfabricScenes from the Story of the Seven Sacraments, God the Father Uniting Adam and Eve, and David Being Annoited King at Hebron, South NetherlandishView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2704 x 3824 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCommunication and understanding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101429/image-christ-people-artView licenseSeven Scenes from the Story of the Seven Sacraments, Baptism, South Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613212/image-medieval-painting-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView licenseArcades with Riders in Fantastic Thicketshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275343/arcades-with-riders-fantastic-thicketsFree Image from public domain licenseCarpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441733/carpet-rug-mockup-purple-pink-cat-designView licenseCourtiers in a Rose Garden: Two Ladies and Two Gentlemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8296144/courtiers-rose-garden-two-ladies-and-two-gentlemenFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licensePrayer Bead with the Adoration of the Magi and the Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286302/prayer-bead-with-the-adoration-the-magi-and-the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050890/good-friday-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8276796/the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in God Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729559/trust-god-instagram-story-templateView licenseCourtly Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8278290/courtly-scenesFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseChrist Is Born as Man's Redeemer (Episode from the Story of the Redemption of Man)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491625/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain licenseGreen table cover mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203537/green-table-cover-mockup-home-decorView licenseCourtiers in a Rose Garden: A Lady and Two Gentlemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822939/courtiers-rose-garden-lady-and-two-gentlemenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion pillow mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807548/editable-cushion-pillow-mockupView licenseCrucified Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328937/crucified-christFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635740/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseThe Holy Family with Saint Anne, South Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613151/the-holy-family-with-saint-anne-south-netherlandishFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050898/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licensePlaque with Marking of the Door with the Letter Tauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8319411/plaque-with-marking-the-door-with-the-letter-tauFree Image from public domain licenseEditable rug mockup, home product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182159/editable-rug-mockup-home-product-designView licensePlaque with the Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8300139/plaque-with-the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover, Hanukkah Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599674/happy-passover-hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView licensePlaque with Moses, Aaron, and the Brazen Serpenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314605/plaque-with-moses-aaron-and-the-brazen-serpentFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571453/happy-passover-instagram-post-templateView licenseScenes from the Passion of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8278383/scenes-from-the-passion-christFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseMonastic Sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8292556/monastic-saintFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13054938/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView licenseSainted Abbothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8284322/sainted-abbotFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseThe Last Supper by Netherlandish (Antwerp Mannerist) Paintershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184854/image-moses-renaissance-art-mannaFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseThe Christ Child Pressing the Wine of the Eucharisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290172/the-christ-child-pressing-the-wine-the-eucharistFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788150/history-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFigures in a Rose Garden: A Gentlemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8295855/figures-rose-garden-gentlemanFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Depositionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8277383/the-depositionFree Image from public domain license