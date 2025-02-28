rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Eight Daoist Immortals Welcoming Jurōjin, Japan
Save
Edit Image
chinaancient chinadaoistvintage mushroomsart chinajapanese craneschinese swordchinese artist
China travel Instagram post template, editable text
China travel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957122/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eight Daoist Immortals Welcoming Jurōjin, Japan
Eight Daoist Immortals Welcoming Jurōjin, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185502/eight-daoist-immortals-welcoming-jurojinFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bodhidharma (Daruma), attributed to Kano Sanraku
Bodhidharma (Daruma), attributed to Kano Sanraku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185171/bodhidharma-daruma-attributed-kano-sanrakuFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517600/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Bird Near Water (from Album of Studies by Modern Artists, no. 62) by Unidentified artist
Bird Near Water (from Album of Studies by Modern Artists, no. 62) by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613215/image-books-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971333/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View of Mt. Horai
View of Mt. Horai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8092134/view-mt-horaiFree Image from public domain license
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670506/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Vimalakirti
Portrait of Vimalakirti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303665/portrait-vimalakirtiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957008/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Isle of Immortals with Flanking Chinese Landscapes (Eight Views of Xiao and Xiang)
Isle of Immortals with Flanking Chinese Landscapes (Eight Views of Xiao and Xiang)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612747/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template, editable text
Kimono Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971335/kimono-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hotei Admiring the Moon, formerly attributed to Ikei Shūtoku
Hotei Admiring the Moon, formerly attributed to Ikei Shūtoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328815/hotei-admiring-the-moonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Monkeys at Play
Monkeys at Play
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129671/monkeys-playFree Image from public domain license
Peace Instagram post template, editable text
Peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925820/peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View of Mount Hōrai
View of Mount Hōrai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096004/view-mount-horaiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable text
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670787/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Birds and Flowers
Birds and Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250556/birds-and-flowersFree Image from public domain license
China travel poster template
China travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13093246/china-travel-poster-templateView license
Hunting Hawk on Perch, attributed to Soga Chokuan
Hunting Hawk on Perch, attributed to Soga Chokuan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185556/hunting-hawk-perch-attributed-soga-chokuanFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921916/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Children Playing
Children Playing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8287995/children-playingFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia poster template
Explore Asia poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103634/explore-asia-poster-templateView license
Kingfisher and Bamboo
Kingfisher and Bamboo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087003/kingfisher-and-bambooFree Image from public domain license
New Year special Instagram post template
New Year special Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724200/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license
Peacocks, Pine Tree, and Peonies
Peacocks, Pine Tree, and Peonies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087002/peacocks-pine-tree-and-peoniesFree Image from public domain license
Chinese culture Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785852/chinese-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tiger
Tiger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8227103/tigerFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year poster template and design
Chinese New Year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725015/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Picture Book in the Katsushika Style (Ehon Katsushika-buri)
Picture Book in the Katsushika Style (Ehon Katsushika-buri)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050798/picture-book-the-katsushika-style-ehon-katsushika-buriFree Image from public domain license
New year Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
New year Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723592/new-year-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Squirrels on Bamboo and Rock by Mochizuki Gyokusen
Squirrels on Bamboo and Rock by Mochizuki Gyokusen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329665/squirrels-bamboo-and-rockFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year poster template and design
Chinese New Year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725007/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
River Landscape in Evening
River Landscape in Evening
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8366237/river-landscape-eveningFree Image from public domain license
Call for volunteers Instagram post template, editable text
Call for volunteers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925821/call-for-volunteers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman Spinning Silk. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Woman Spinning Silk. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639899/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Viewing Plum Blossoms at Night
Viewing Plum Blossoms at Night
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8227105/viewing-plum-blossoms-nightFree Image from public domain license