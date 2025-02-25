rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rustam Saved by his Horse Rakhsh from an Attacking Lion", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim…
Save
Edit Image
islamic artindia mapvintage india mapvintage mapsabu l qasim firdausiiranianlion attackindia vintage photo
Islam 101 poster template
Islam 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView license
Rustam Captures the Horse Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Rustam Captures the Horse Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613229/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-illuminated-manuscriptsFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Rustam's First Course: Rakhsh Kills a Lion", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam's First Course: Rakhsh Kills a Lion", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8297288/image-lion-paper-bookFree Image from public domain license
Senior health Instagram post template, editable text
Senior health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786629/senior-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Rustam Overpowers the King of Hamavaran", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Overpowers the King of Hamavaran", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185428/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Eid Mubarak poster template
Eid Mubarak poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView license
"Rakhsh Kills a Lion while Rustam is Asleep", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"Rakhsh Kills a Lion while Rustam is Asleep", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315709/image-lion-paper-horseFree Image from public domain license
Home care services Instagram post template, editable text
Home care services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786630/home-care-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rustam Fighting Ashkabus", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Rustam Fighting Ashkabus", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613126/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1560-1965Free Image from public domain license
Mosque Facebook story template
Mosque Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444218/mosque-facebook-story-templateView license
"Rustam Lassos Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Lassos Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240855/image-paper-watercolors-tigerFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rustam rescues Bizhan from the Pit", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Rustam rescues Bizhan from the Pit", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581817/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-1560Free Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Rustam Slays the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Rustam Slays the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613115/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-vintage-iranianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828418/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-templateView license
"Birth of Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Birth of Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268922/birth-rustam-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
"How Rustam Found a Spring", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"How Rustam Found a Spring", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328915/photo-image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies Instagram post template
Butterflies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11574777/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView license
"Rustam Falls in the Spear-Lined Pit", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Falls in the Spear-Lined Pit", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305267/rustam-falls-the-spear-lined-pit-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
Minimal photo frame mockup, home decor
Minimal photo frame mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713047/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView license
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310276/rustam-kills-the-white-div-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
Library open Instagram post template
Library open Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828445/library-open-instagram-post-templateView license
Rustam Slays Esfandiyar", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Rustam Slays Esfandiyar", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612883/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1975-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
History of life poster template
History of life poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView license
Suhrab Slain by Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Suhrab Slain by Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613113/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1985-armFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14477077/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Rustam's First Encounter with Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Rustam's First Encounter with Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612895/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-1975Free Image from public domain license
Paper photo collage frame, Instagram post template, editable design
Paper photo collage frame, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001543/paper-photo-collage-frame-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
"Rustam Lassos Rakhsh," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"Rustam Lassos Rakhsh," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305325/rustam-lassos-rakhsh-folio-from-shahnama-book-kings-firdausiFree Image from public domain license
Paper photo collage frame, editable design
Paper photo collage frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817533/paper-photo-collage-frame-editable-designView license
Rustam Captures Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Rustam Captures Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613255/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-vintage-horseFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with 'Have Faith' text, vintage art, and maps social media post editable design
Retro collage with 'Have Faith' text, vintage art, and maps social media post editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22789286/image-background-flower-png-starView license
Rustam Wrestles with Puladvand", Folio from a Shahnama, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Rustam Wrestles with Puladvand", Folio from a Shahnama, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614171/image-iranian-art-abu-qasim-firdausi-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
"Meeting of Bahram Gur with a Princess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
"Meeting of Bahram Gur with a Princess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330341/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring stamps, maps editable template design
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring stamps, maps editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22669285/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Page of Calligraphy from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
Page of Calligraphy from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255296/page-calligraphy-from-shahnama-book-kings-firdausiFree Image from public domain license