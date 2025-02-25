Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageislamic artindia mapvintage india mapvintage mapsabu l qasim firdausiiranianlion attackindia vintage photoRustam Saved by his Horse Rakhsh from an Attacking Lion", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 843 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2715 x 3865 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseRustam Captures the Horse Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613229/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-illuminated-manuscriptsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Rustam's First Course: Rakhsh Kills a Lion", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8297288/image-lion-paper-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSenior health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786629/senior-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Rustam Overpowers the King of Hamavaran", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185428/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView license"Rakhsh Kills a Lion while Rustam is Asleep", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315709/image-lion-paper-horseFree Image from public domain licenseHome care services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786630/home-care-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRustam Fighting Ashkabus", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613126/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1560-1965Free Image from public domain licenseMosque Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444218/mosque-facebook-story-templateView license"Rustam Lassos Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240855/image-paper-watercolors-tigerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRustam rescues Bizhan from the Pit", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581817/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-1560Free Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseRustam Slays the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613115/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-vintage-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bookshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828418/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-templateView license"Birth of Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268922/birth-rustam-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license"How Rustam Found a Spring", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328915/photo-image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11574777/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView license"Rustam Falls in the Spear-Lined Pit", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305267/rustam-falls-the-spear-lined-pit-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713047/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView license"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310276/rustam-kills-the-white-div-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary open Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828445/library-open-instagram-post-templateView licenseRustam Slays Esfandiyar", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612883/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1975-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licenseHistory of life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView licenseSuhrab Slain by Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613113/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1985-armFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14477077/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseRustam's First Encounter with Afrasiyab", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612895/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-1975Free Image from public domain licensePaper photo collage frame, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001543/paper-photo-collage-frame-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license"Rustam Lassos Rakhsh," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305325/rustam-lassos-rakhsh-folio-from-shahnama-book-kings-firdausiFree Image from public domain licensePaper photo collage frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817533/paper-photo-collage-frame-editable-designView licenseRustam Captures Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613255/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-iranian-vintage-horseFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with 'Have Faith' text, vintage art, and maps social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22789286/image-background-flower-png-starView licenseRustam Wrestles with Puladvand", Folio from a Shahnama, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614171/image-iranian-art-abu-qasim-firdausi-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license"Meeting of Bahram Gur with a Princess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330341/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements, featuring stamps, maps editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22669285/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePage of Calligraphy from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255296/page-calligraphy-from-shahnama-book-kings-firdausiFree Image from public domain license