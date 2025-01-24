rawpixel
The Crows Trap the Owls in Their Cave by Lighting a Fire at the Entrance and Fanning it with Their Wings" , Folio from a…
indiamiddle eastancient manuscriptarabic artarabic bookvintage owl drawingburnt paperentrance painting indian
Life quote blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
"The Crow Spy Talks to the King of the Owls and His Ministers", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna Manuscript, second quarter 16th…
Study group poster template, editable text and design
"The Crow King Consults his Ministers", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th century
Study group Instagram story template, editable text
"The Attack on the Camel by the Lion, Crow, Wolf, and Jackal", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th century
Study group blog banner template, editable text
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Islamic education flyer template, editable text
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Islamic education editable poster template
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Islam 101 editable poster template
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Study in Malaysia poster template, editable text and design
"The Gazelle Becomes Friends with the Crow, the Mouse, and the Tortoise", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th…
Islam 101 flyer template, editable text
Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th century
Friendship and faith editable poster template
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Friendship and faith flyer template, editable text
Opening Page from a Kalila wa Dimna
Islam 101 Twitter post template, editable text
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Islamic education Twitter post template, editable text
"The Tortoise Ferries the Monkey", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th century
Testimonial poster template, editable text & design
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Islam 101 email header template, editable design
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Islamic education email header template, editable design
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Friendship and faith Twitter post template, editable text
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Muslim lifestyle poster template, editable text and design
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Study group Instagram post template, editable text
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
Yoga class poster template, editable text and design
Page of Calligraphy from a Kalila wa Dimna
