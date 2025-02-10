rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Khizr Comes to the Ascetic's Cell", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir Khusrau Dihlavi (Author)
Save
Edit Image
islamic artiraniankhizrpublic domain indianpaperplantsbookart
Islam 101 poster template
Islam 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView license
"Khusrau Arriving at Shirin's Palace", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi
"Khusrau Arriving at Shirin's Palace", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290707/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Mosques blog banner template
Mosques blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487710/mosques-blog-banner-templateView license
Laila Visiting Majnun in the Desert", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir Khusrau Dihlavi (Author)
Laila Visiting Majnun in the Desert", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir Khusrau Dihlavi (Author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581725/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Quran study poster template
Quran study poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563977/quran-study-poster-templateView license
"Muslim Pilgrim to Mecca Meets a Brahman on the Road", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi
"Muslim Pilgrim to Mecca Meets a Brahman on the Road", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290711/image-paper-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Quran study Facebook story template
Quran study Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14564009/quran-study-facebook-story-templateView license
"The Story of the Princess of the Blue Pavillion: The Youth of Rum Is Entertained in a Garden by a Fairy and her Maidens"…
"The Story of the Princess of the Blue Pavillion: The Youth of Rum Is Entertained in a Garden by a Fairy and her Maidens"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241125/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Quran study blog banner template
Quran study blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14564226/quran-study-blog-banner-templateView license
"Bahram Gur Sees a Herd of Deer Mesmerized by Dilaram' s Music", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir…
"Bahram Gur Sees a Herd of Deer Mesmerized by Dilaram' s Music", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185289/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Eid Mubarak poster template
Eid Mubarak poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView license
Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi
Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8248468/khamsa-quintet-amir-khusrau-dihlaviFree Image from public domain license
Islam 101 Facebook story template
Islam 101 Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537571/islam-101-facebook-story-templateView license
"A King Offers to Make Amends to a Bereaved Mother", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir Khusrau…
"A King Offers to Make Amends to a Bereaved Mother", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir Khusrau…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185232/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Quran study Facebook post template
Quran study Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064195/quran-study-facebook-post-templateView license
"A Muslim Pilgrim Learns a Lesson in Piety from a Brahman", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi
"A Muslim Pilgrim Learns a Lesson in Piety from a Brahman", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820615/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Find your peace Facebook story template
Find your peace Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537621/find-your-peace-facebook-story-templateView license
"Entertainment in a Garden", Folio from a Khamsa of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Matla' al-Anvar
"Entertainment in a Garden", Folio from a Khamsa of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Matla' al-Anvar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185423/image-paper-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian family Instagram post template
Indian family Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460480/indian-family-instagram-post-templateView license
Khusrau Parviz before his Father Hurmuzd (?)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Khusrau Parviz before his Father Hurmuzd (?)", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613489/image-persian-tile-india-abu-qasim-firdausiFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600102/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Anthology of Persian Poetry
Anthology of Persian Poetry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081246/anthology-persian-poetryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
"'Umar Walks around Fulad Castle, Meets a Foot Soldier and Kicks Him to the Ground", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures…
"'Umar Walks around Fulad Castle, Meets a Foot Soldier and Kicks Him to the Ground", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329110/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView license
The Prince and the Petitioner
The Prince and the Petitioner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8258314/the-prince-and-the-petitionerFree Image from public domain license
Diwali festival poster template, editable text and design
Diwali festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969288/diwali-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Rustam Lassos Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Lassos Rakhsh", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240855/image-paper-watercolors-tigerFree Image from public domain license
Muslim quote Facebook post template
Muslim quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064291/muslim-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Bizhan Forces Farud to Retreat into his Fort", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Bizhan Forces Farud to Retreat into his Fort", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613295/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-paintings-and-forts-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Quran Instagram post template
Quran Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538680/quran-instagram-post-templateView license
Khusrau Parviz's Charge against Bahram Chubina", Folio 707v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim…
Khusrau Parviz's Charge against Bahram Chubina", Folio 707v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581737/image-rumi-three-next-abu-qasim-firdausiFree Image from public domain license
Diwali festival invitation Instagram story template, editable social media design
Diwali festival invitation Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649133/image-allah-annual-arabView license
"Rustam Comes from Kabul to Pay Homage to Kai Khusrau", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"Rustam Comes from Kabul to Pay Homage to Kai Khusrau", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305323/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Diwali festival invitation blog banner template, editable text
Diwali festival invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649134/diwali-festival-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
"Misbah the Grocer Brings the Spy Parran to his House", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures of Hamza) attributed to…
"Misbah the Grocer Brings the Spy Parran to his House", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures of Hamza) attributed to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087738/image-india-mithra-indian-artFree Image from public domain license
Diwali festival invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Diwali festival invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649132/diwali-festival-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kai Khusrau is Discovered by Giv", Folio 210v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
Kai Khusrau is Discovered by Giv", Folio 210v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581764/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-black-knightFree Image from public domain license
Diwali festival Instagram post template, editable text
Diwali festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764696/diwali-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Assad Ibn Kariba Launches a Night Attack on the Camp of Malik Iraj", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures of Hamza)
"Assad Ibn Kariba Launches a Night Attack on the Camp of Malik Iraj", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures of Hamza)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268173/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license