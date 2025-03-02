rawpixel
Portrait of a Woman, Said to Be Emily Bertie Pott (died 1782) by George Romney
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
Mrs. Charles Frederick (Martha Rigden, died 1794) by George Romney
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mrs. Bryan Cooke (Frances Puleston, 1765–1818) by George Romney
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Admiral Sir Chaloner Ogle (1726–1816) by George Romney
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of a Man by George Romney
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Lady Elizabeth Hamilton (1753–1797), Countess of Derby
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Half-Figure of a Young Woman
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Lady Lemon (1747–1823)
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Marie Françoise de La Cropte de St. Abre, Marquise d'Argence (born 1714) by Jean Marc Nattier
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Self-Portrait
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
The Rev. William Atkinson, Wearing a Broad-Brimmed Hat
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Lady Holding a Book (recto); Plan of Placing Colors on a Palette (verso)
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
The Enchanted Island, Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero and Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Mr. Henderson in the Character of Macbeth
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Lady Seated at a Table (recto); Dancing Figures (verso)
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Lady Maitland (Catherine Connor, died 1865) by Sir Henry Raeburn
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Infant Shakespeare Attended by Nature and the Passions
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Study of Two Figures: One Seated, the Other Standing (recto); Study of a Head Looking Upwards (verso)
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Mourning Figures: possibly a copy after a fresco by Cimabue
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Comtesse de la Châtre (Marie Charlotte Louise Perrette Aglaé Bontemps, 1762–1848) by Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun
