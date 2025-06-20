Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagexuanzangindian artist public domain artjapanese printsmonk japanpersonartjapanese artvintagePortrait of Xuanzang (Genjō) with AttendantView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 740 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2468 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKshitigarbha, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241057/kshitigarbhaFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJizō Bosatsu in Welcoming Descent (Jizō bosatsu raigō), unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328969/image-cloud-patterns-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWater-Moon Avalokiteshvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822356/water-moon-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaka Nyoraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304769/shaka-nyoraiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrince Shōtoku at Age Sixteenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304774/prince-shotoku-age-sixteenFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseShaka (Shakyamuni) Triad, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613490/shaka-shakyamuni-triad-japanFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBox with pommel scrollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315210/box-with-pommel-scrollFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Rabbits by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185168/three-rabbitsFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMagpie on Viburnum Branchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286799/magpie-viburnum-branchFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Jianzhen, Japan, 15th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240936/portrait-jianzhenFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDragon and Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315092/dragon-and-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of En no Gyōjahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303175/portrait-gyojaFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseIllustrated Biography of Prince Shōtoku (Shōtoku Taishi e-den), Japan, 14th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330448/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseIllustrated Biography of Prince Shōtoku (Shōtoku Taishi e-den), Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328916/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Bodhisattva Monju (Manjushri) with Five Topknots, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241269/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680191/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashing Horses in a Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305173/washing-horses-riverFree Image from public domain licenseJapan fest Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801170/japan-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDish with Carved Arabic Inscription in Floriated Kufic Reading "al-'izz" ("Glory")https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330670/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseA Long Tale for an Autumn Night (Aki no yo nagamonogatari) by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614139/image-medieval-art-2002-2011Free Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseDescent of Eleven-Headed Kannon, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240829/descent-eleven-headed-kannonFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePortrait of Jion Daishi (Guiji), Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241351/portrait-jion-daishi-guijiFree Image from public domain license