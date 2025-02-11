Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechinese traditional paintingoriginal paintingiranistanbultopkapisiyah qalampaperwoodTwo LohansView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 837 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2449 x 3510 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816078/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseFour Captive Demons, 1470–1500https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185455/four-captive-demons-1470andndash1500Free Image from public domain licenseGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816130/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Prince and the Petitionerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8258314/the-prince-and-the-petitionerFree Image from public domain licenseOriginal Chinese food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470818/original-chinese-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChilins (Chinese Chimerical Creatures) Fighting with a Dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613109/image-paper-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Chinese new year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586846/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMen Preparing Some Sort of Intoxicant in the Countryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222262/men-preparing-some-sort-intoxicant-the-countryFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725610/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license"Pair of Serpents", Folio from a Manafi' al-Hayawan (On the Usefulness of Animals) of Ibn Bakhtishu'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310344/image-background-paper-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseFolio from a Qur'an Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821928/folio-from-quran-manuscriptFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717801/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseMasnavi of Jalal al-Din Rumihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294646/masnavi-jalal-al-din-rumiFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license"Rustam Carrying the King of Mazandaran to Kai Kavus", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8297259/image-paper-horse-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116490/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseBearded Man Holding a Cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242546/bearded-man-holding-cupFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149271/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Haidar Qulihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285081/portrait-haidar-quliFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117782/happy-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseBookbinding (Jild-i kitab)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8239547/bookbinding-jild-i-kitabFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473563/happy-chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Trinity in an Initial Bhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087849/the-trinity-initialFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Chinese new year Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586850/happy-chinese-new-year-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseBookbindinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8036765/bookbindingFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723169/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView license"Jonah and the Whale", Folio from a Jami al-Tavarikh (Compendium of Chronicles), ca. 1400https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086842/image-iran-jonah-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717846/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseBookbinding (Jild-i kitab)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8191642/bookbinding-jild-i-kitabFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116577/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseBookbinding (Jild-i kitab)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8093940/bookbinding-jild-i-kitabFree Image from public domain licenseChinese cherry blossom flower branch collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397619/chinese-cherry-blossom-flower-branch-collage-elementView licenseBookbinding (Jild-i kitab)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8175967/bookbinding-jild-i-kitabFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Chinese new year blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586848/happy-chinese-new-year-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBookbinding (Jild-i kitab)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081632/bookbinding-jild-i-kitabFree Image from public domain licenseDim sum Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823884/dim-sum-facebook-post-templateView licenseDervish Leaning on a Staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8287517/dervish-leaning-staffFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723279/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseSolomon and the Queen of Sheba, early 19th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087377/solomon-and-the-queen-sheba-early-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license