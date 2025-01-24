Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebuddhist templepure land buddhismchinese artcelestialpersonartjapanese artvintageTaima Mandala, JapanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 884 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2859 x 3880 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddhism quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632657/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491089/bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633086/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with attendant bodhisattvashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323128/buddha-shakyamuni-with-attendant-bodhisattvasFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762582/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseDescent of Eleven-Headed Kannon, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240829/descent-eleven-headed-kannonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762589/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseCosmological Mandala with Mount Meruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822747/cosmological-mandala-with-mount-meruFree Image from public domain licenseDrop your ego quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633090/drop-your-ego-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseShaka (Shakyamuni) Triad, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613490/shaka-shakyamuni-triad-japanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630343/buddhas-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719018/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadraFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632721/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePanel with the Moon Goddess and Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322970/panel-with-the-moon-goddess-and-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217919/lunar-new-year-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Munchen Sangye Rinchen, the Eighth Abbot of Ngor Monastery, Tibet late 16th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328774/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217921/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseAmitabha triad, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330647/amitabha-triadFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217917/chinese-new-year-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHead of a Bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329142/head-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727334/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Lion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718935/image-lion-clouds-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217916/lunar-new-year-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Buddha)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718934/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadra-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Elephant)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718992/image-lion-clouds-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630873/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseDescent of Eleven-Headed Kannon, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241329/descent-eleven-headed-kannonFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217925/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseText of the Perfection of Wisdom (Mahaprajñaparamita) Sutrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656993/text-the-perfection-wisdom-mahaprajnaparamita-sutraFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217924/lunar-new-year-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseUshnishavijaya Enthroned in the Womb of a Stupa, Nepalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186204/image-buddha-green-tara-moonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEnthroned Four-armed Bodhisattva, Leaf from a dispersed Pancavimsatisahasrika Prajnaparamita Manuscript, India (Bengal) or…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613916/image-public-domain-paintings-buddhism-india-art-1955Free Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710466/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmida Manifesting in the Dharma-body of Expedient Means, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185106/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490627/buddhist-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseMandala of Vajradhara, Manjushri and Sadakshari -Lokeshvara by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184203/photo-image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13489730/buddhist-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseBrocade with Phoenixeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711621/brocade-with-phoenixesFree Image from public domain license