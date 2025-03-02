rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Madame Jacques-Louis Leblanc (Françoise Poncelle, 1788–1839)
Save
Edit Image
ingresvintage face drawingjean auguste dominique ingrespublic domain 1900'sfall paintingclassical painting portrait woman blackjean auguste dominiquemadame
Women make history Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, editable text and…
Women make history Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, editable text and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106608/png-person-artView license
Jacques-Louis Leblanc (1774–1846)
Jacques-Louis Leblanc (1774–1846)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613258/jacques-louis-leblanc-1774-1846Free Image from public domain license
Self reminder Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, editable text and design
Self reminder Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23117685/image-people-art-vintageView license
Head of Saint John the Evangelist by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Head of Saint John the Evangelist by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184737/head-saint-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain license
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062466/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madame Granger, after Ingres
Madame Granger, after Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983337/madame-granger-after-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062428/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gabriel Cortois de Pressigny (1745-1823) (1816) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Gabriel Cortois de Pressigny (1745-1823) (1816) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791396/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman with a Parasol poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and design
Woman with a Parasol poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22958188/image-claude-monet-face-lightView license
Portrait of Mme. Hinard (1828) by After Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Portrait of Mme. Hinard (1828) by After Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790357/portrait-mme-hinard-1828-after-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082140/madame-monet-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oedipus and the Sphinx, after Ingres
Oedipus and the Sphinx, after Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983892/oedipus-and-the-sphinx-after-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Claude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…
Claude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView license
Falling Leaves, Allegory of Autumn
Falling Leaves, Allegory of Autumn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7969160/falling-leaves-allegory-autumnFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081171/madame-monet-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres's Madame Duvaucey (1807) famous painting. Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres's Madame Duvaucey (1807) famous painting. Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984407/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081153/madame-monet-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dominique Ingres - Mme Moitessier
Dominique Ingres - Mme Moitessier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666617/dominique-ingres-mme-moitessierFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081163/madame-monet-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Odalisque by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Odalisque by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666566/odalisque-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081179/madame-monet-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Couple Embracing (c. 1813-14) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
A Couple Embracing (c. 1813-14) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791409/couple-embracing-c-1813-14-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet paper note sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet paper note sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9075002/madame-monet-paper-note-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madame Désiré Raoul-Rochette by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Madame Désiré Raoul-Rochette by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9650727/madame-desire-raoul-rochette-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9075000/madame-monet-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sketch for Madame Moitessier by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Sketch for Madame Moitessier by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024713/sketch-for-madame-moitessier-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet postage stamp sticker, editable design. Artwork by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet postage stamp sticker, editable design. Artwork by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082211/png-art-artwork-blueView license
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8057508/the-death-leonardo-vinciFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet instant photo frame. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet instant photo frame. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081177/madame-monet-instant-photo-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study for the Dress and the Hands of Madame Moitessier by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Study for the Dress and the Hands of Madame Moitessier by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247820/image-paper-grid-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet paper note sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet paper note sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894663/madame-monet-paper-note-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tu Marcellus Eris
Tu Marcellus Eris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8038576/marcellus-erisFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060931/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-artworkView license
Arrangement in Flesh Colour and Black: Portrait of Theodore Duret
Arrangement in Flesh Colour and Black: Portrait of Theodore Duret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822957/arrangement-flesh-colour-and-black-portrait-theodore-duretFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926516/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-artworkView license
Heads (1828) by After Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Heads (1828) by After Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790331/heads-1828-after-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071997/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-artworkView license
Serena Pulitzer Lederer (1867–1943)
Serena Pulitzer Lederer (1867–1943)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7877391/serena-pulitzer-lederer-1867-1943Free Image from public domain license
Madame Monet off white background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet off white background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071990/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-artworkView license
Whalers by Joseph Mallord William Turner
Whalers by Joseph Mallord William Turner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612685/whalers-joseph-mallord-william-turnerFree Image from public domain license