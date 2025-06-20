rawpixel
Mrs. George Horsley (Charlotte Mary Talbot, died 1828), attributed to John Westbrooke Chandler
Mental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23096290/image-people-art-vintageView license
Barbara Villiers (1640–1709), Duchess of Cleveland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613348/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Mrs. John Puget (Catherine Hawkins)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611949/mrs-john-puget-catherine-hawkinsFree Image from public domain license
Happy girls are the prettiest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868626/happy-girls-are-the-prettiest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Thomas Pechell (Charlotte Clavering, died 1841)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613308/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Woman by Willem Wissing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185293/portrait-woman-willem-wissingFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Old Woman in an Armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611979/old-woman-armchairFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Mary Capel (1630–1715), Later Duchess of Beaufort, and Her Sister Elizabeth (1633–1678), Countess of Carnarvon by Sir Peter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184824/image-dutch-oil-paintings-beauty-woman-van-dyckFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Marie Joséphine Charlotte du Val d'Ognes (1786–1868)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666421/marie-denise-villersFree Image from public domain license
Women’s history month Facebook post template, original photography from George Hendrik Breitner, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502184/image-person-art-vintageView license
Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613397/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral woman sticker, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697091/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Majas on a Balcony attributed to Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613283/majas-balcony-attributed-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Sir Henry Capel (1638-1696)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581770/sir-henry-capel-1638-1696Free Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668876/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Charles Beauclerk (1670–1726), Duke of St. Albans by Sir Godfrey Kneller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184902/image-duke-german-vintage-painting-1620Free Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Narcisa Barañana de Goicoechea attributed to Francisco de Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613355/narcisa-baraandntildeana-goicoechea-attributed-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower goddess, editable Art Nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695176/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Admiral Harry Paulet (1719/20–1794), Sixth Duke of Bolton by Francis Cotes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184792/image-duke-public-domain-oil-painting-admiral-historicFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac, vintage woman illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696993/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Beaulieu: The Bay of Fourmis by Eugène Boudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084861/beaulieu-the-bay-fourmis-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mrs. Lewis Thomas Watson (Mary Elizabeth Milles, 1767–1818) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613454/image-joshua-reynolds-two-women-oil-painting-public-domain-fatherFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Woman in a Riding Habit (L'Amazone) by Gustave Courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612071/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman, Probably Isabella of Portugal (1397–1472) by Netherlandish Painter (early 16th century)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613759/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
The Turkish Patrol by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611935/the-turkish-patrol-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé background, vintage woman aesthetic, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647245/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Portrait of a Man by Italian Painter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612913/portrait-man-italian-painterFree Image from public domain license
Femininity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356013/femininity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Mrs. Charles Frederick (Martha Rigden, died 1794) by George Romney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613471/mrs-charles-frederick-martha-rigden-died-1794-george-romneyFree Image from public domain license