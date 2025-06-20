Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagerembrandtroyal portraitrubensroyal paintingamsterdam paintingart painting womanoil portrait royal woman domainrembrandt vintage art public domainA Young Woman in a LandscapeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2828 x 3722 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseRembrandt van Rijn's Bellonahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665526/bellona-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licensePower and career Instagram post template, original art illustration from Peter Paul Rubens, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23094506/image-frame-person-artView licenseThe Lacemaker by Nicolaes Maeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184867/the-lacemaker-nicolaes-maesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBarnyard Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611951/barnyard-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView licenseThe Reader by Eglon van der Neerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613318/the-reader-eglon-van-der-neerFree Image from public domain licenseThe Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23527906/image-roses-book-artView licenseWinter Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611945/winter-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613378/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseFrans Hals (1582/83–1666), copy after Frans Halshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613340/frans-hals-158283andndash1666-copy-after-frans-halsFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licenseWoman with a Water Pitcher, and a Man by a Bedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205635/woman-with-water-pitcher-and-man-bedFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseSentimental Conversationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611950/sentimental-conversationFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of a Woman of the Slosgin Family of Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611953/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611929/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThe Smokershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611960/the-smokersFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseSports on a Frozen Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086259/sports-frozen-riverFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081058/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of a Woman with a Balance by Thomas de Keyserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613094/portrait-woman-with-balance-thomas-keyserFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseGrainfieldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086256/grainfieldsFree Image from public domain licenseRipped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892122/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseVirgin and Child, Workshop of Hans Memlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613510/virgin-and-child-workshop-hans-memlingFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613405/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseHead of the Madonna by Franciabigio (Francesco di Cristofano)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613388/head-the-madonna-franciabigio-francesco-cristofanoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimt's flyer mockup, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869276/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseMan with a Celestial Globe by Nicolaes Eliasz Pickenoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613441/man-with-celestial-globe-nicolaes-eliasz-pickenoyFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licensePortrait of a Man Wearing the Order of the Annunziata of Savoy, ? French Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613517/image-man-portrait-painting-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license