Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechinese lettersbuddhist textjapanese lettersmultitudevintage letterschinese characterssanskritesoteric symbolScroll 9 of Collected Iconography (Zuzōshō): Ten (Devas), JapanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 611 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2038 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseDaiitoku Myōō, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185702/daiitoku-myooFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseMandala of the Bodhisattva Monju (Manjushri) of the Eight Syllableshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311529/mandala-the-bodhisattva-monju-manjushri-the-eight-syllablesFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseScroll of Deities of the Diamond World Mandalahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325717/scroll-deities-the-diamond-world-mandalaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseEleven-Headed Kannon on Mount Fudarakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314111/eleven-headed-kannon-mount-fudarakuFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseJizō Bosatsu (Ksitigarbha)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085647/jizo-bosatsu-ksitigarbhaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632336/buddhas-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseScroll of Mudras, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087830/scroll-mudras-japanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632364/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseScroll of Mudrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185699/scroll-mudrasFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist holy day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570290/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite-Robed Kannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8318128/white-robed-kannonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseIconographic Drawings of the Five Kings of Wisdom (Myōō-bu shoson), Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087805/iconographic-drawings-the-five-kings-wisdom-myoo-bu-shoson-japanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseGakkō Bosatsu, from “Album of Buddhist Deities from the Diamond World and Womb World Mandalas” (“Kontai butsugajō”)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087842/image-buddha-art-buddhistFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote social media post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20228318/buddhism-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseJūichimen Kannon, the Bodhisattva of Compassion with Eleven Heads (Avalokiteshvara)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328998/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDrop your ego quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633090/drop-your-ego-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseIconographic Drawing of the Bodhisattva Memyō (Ashvaghosha)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8326425/iconographic-drawing-the-bodhisattva-memyo-ashvaghoshaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633086/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseOne of the Four Heavenly Kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325949/one-the-four-heavenly-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762582/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseOne of the Four Heavenly Kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325965/one-the-four-heavenly-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762589/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseHand of a Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8339785/hand-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727334/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseAmida Triad in the Form of Sacred Sanskrit Syllableshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8316563/amida-triad-the-form-sacred-sanskrit-syllablesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519818/japanese-travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIconographic Drawing of Saturn (Doyō)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324358/iconographic-drawing-saturn-doyoFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseThree-Footed Stand (Kongōban) for Buddhist Ritual Implementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311806/three-footed-stand-kongoban-for-buddhist-ritual-implementsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787808/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseOne of the “One Million Pagodas” (Hyakumanto)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8340030/one-the-one-million-pagodas-hyakumantoFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900448/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseŌtsu-e of Thirteen Buddhist Deities, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241200/otsu-e-thirteen-buddhist-deitiesFree Image from public domain license