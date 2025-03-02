rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Scroll 9 of Collected Iconography (Zuzōshō): Ten (Devas), Japan
Save
Edit Image
chinese lettersbuddhist textjapanese lettersmultitudevintage letterschinese characterssanskritesoteric symbol
Buddha statue Facebook story template
Buddha statue Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView license
Daiitoku Myōō, Japan
Daiitoku Myōō, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185702/daiitoku-myooFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
Buddha statue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView license
Mandala of the Bodhisattva Monju (Manjushri) of the Eight Syllables
Mandala of the Bodhisattva Monju (Manjushri) of the Eight Syllables
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311529/mandala-the-bodhisattva-monju-manjushri-the-eight-syllablesFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue blog banner template
Buddha statue blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView license
Scroll of Deities of the Diamond World Mandala
Scroll of Deities of the Diamond World Mandala
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325717/scroll-deities-the-diamond-world-mandalaFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Instagram post template
Buddha statue Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView license
Eleven-Headed Kannon on Mount Fudaraku
Eleven-Headed Kannon on Mount Fudaraku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314111/eleven-headed-kannon-mount-fudarakuFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Jizō Bosatsu (Ksitigarbha)
Jizō Bosatsu (Ksitigarbha)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085647/jizo-bosatsu-ksitigarbhaFree Image from public domain license
Buddha's quote Facebook story template
Buddha's quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632336/buddhas-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Scroll of Mudras, Japan
Scroll of Mudras, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087830/scroll-mudras-japanFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632364/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Scroll of Mudras
Scroll of Mudras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185699/scroll-mudrasFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist holy day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist holy day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570290/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
White-Robed Kannon
White-Robed Kannon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8318128/white-robed-kannonFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Iconographic Drawings of the Five Kings of Wisdom (Myōō-bu shoson), Japan
Iconographic Drawings of the Five Kings of Wisdom (Myōō-bu shoson), Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087805/iconographic-drawings-the-five-kings-wisdom-myoo-bu-shoson-japanFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Gakkō Bosatsu, from “Album of Buddhist Deities from the Diamond World and Womb World Mandalas” (“Kontai butsugajō”)…
Gakkō Bosatsu, from “Album of Buddhist Deities from the Diamond World and Womb World Mandalas” (“Kontai butsugajō”)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087842/image-buddha-art-buddhistFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote social media post template, editable aesthetic design
Buddhism quote social media post template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20228318/buddhism-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Jūichimen Kannon, the Bodhisattva of Compassion with Eleven Heads (Avalokiteshvara)
Jūichimen Kannon, the Bodhisattva of Compassion with Eleven Heads (Avalokiteshvara)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328998/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Drop your ego quote Facebook story template
Drop your ego quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633090/drop-your-ego-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Iconographic Drawing of the Bodhisattva Memyō (Ashvaghosha)
Iconographic Drawing of the Bodhisattva Memyō (Ashvaghosha)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8326425/iconographic-drawing-the-bodhisattva-memyo-ashvaghoshaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633086/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
One of the Four Heavenly Kings
One of the Four Heavenly Kings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325949/one-the-four-heavenly-kingsFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762582/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
One of the Four Heavenly Kings
One of the Four Heavenly Kings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325965/one-the-four-heavenly-kingsFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762589/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Hand of a Buddha
Hand of a Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8339785/hand-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template and design
Chinese new year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727334/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Amida Triad in the Form of Sacred Sanskrit Syllables
Amida Triad in the Form of Sacred Sanskrit Syllables
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8316563/amida-triad-the-form-sacred-sanskrit-syllablesFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template, editable text and design
Japanese travel agency poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519818/japanese-travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iconographic Drawing of Saturn (Doyō)
Iconographic Drawing of Saturn (Doyō)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324358/iconographic-drawing-saturn-doyoFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template
Chinese new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Three-Footed Stand (Kongōban) for Buddhist Ritual Implements
Three-Footed Stand (Kongōban) for Buddhist Ritual Implements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311806/three-footed-stand-kongoban-for-buddhist-ritual-implementsFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787808/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
One of the “One Million Pagodas” (Hyakumanto)
One of the “One Million Pagodas” (Hyakumanto)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8340030/one-the-one-million-pagodas-hyakumantoFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900448/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ōtsu-e of Thirteen Buddhist Deities, Japan
Ōtsu-e of Thirteen Buddhist Deities, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241200/otsu-e-thirteen-buddhist-deitiesFree Image from public domain license