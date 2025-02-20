Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain renaissanceraphaelancient greek public domainpoetryiliadwritinghomer greekarcheologistJohann Joachim Winckelmann (1717–1768) by Anton Raphael MengsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2958 x 3804 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLike & share poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370856/like-share-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSelf-Portrait by Anton Raphael Mengshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612904/self-portrait-anton-raphael-mengsFree Image from public domain licenseFemale Greek statue remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087898/female-greek-statue-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of John Viscount Garlies, Later 7th Earl of Galloway, as Master of Garlies by Anton Raphael Mengshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312973/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSafe space Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888023/safe-space-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSalvator Mundi by Anton Raphael Mengshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924026/salvator-mundi-anton-raphael-mengsFree Image from public domain licenseThought suppression Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888025/thought-suppression-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseApollo and the Muses on Parnassushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115025/apollo-and-the-muses-parnassusFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826162/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMale Nudehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8047034/male-nudeFree Image from public domain licenseThought suppression blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888186/thought-suppression-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseSeated Nude Malehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150261/seated-nude-maleFree Image from public domain licenseThought suppression Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888188/thought-suppression-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Triumph of History over Timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125292/the-triumph-history-over-timeFree Image from public domain licenseStop bullying poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594237/stop-bullying-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Pope Clement XIII (1759 (Baroque)) by Anton Raphael Mengs and Workshop of Anton Raphael Mengshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136689/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove story poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531198/love-story-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePleasure by Anton Raphael Mengshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612731/pleasure-anton-raphael-mengsFree Image from public domain licenseValentine special event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825913/valentine-special-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHoly Family with St. John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150046/holy-family-with-st-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseSafe space Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888108/safe-space-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseSocrates. 