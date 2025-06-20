Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainwomenpaintingsoil paintingscanvasThe Newborn Baby by Matthijs NaiveuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 966 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3809 x 3066 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseResthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611925/restFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseInterior of a Kitchen by Willem Kalfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613412/interior-kitchen-willem-kalfFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licensePortrait of a Man by Abraham de Vrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612877/portrait-man-abraham-vriesFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseThe Pigeon House by Roelof van Vrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612757/the-pigeon-house-roelof-van-vriesFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseView of the Town of Alkmaar by Salomon van Ruysdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613402/view-the-town-alkmaar-salomon-van-ruysdaelFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseDrawing the Eel by Salomon van Ruysdaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613321/drawing-the-eel-salomon-van-ruysdaelFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseBattle Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203878/battle-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePeasants Dancing by Johannes Lingelbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184865/peasants-dancing-johannes-lingelbachFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of a Woman by Jan van Ravesteynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613327/portrait-woman-jan-van-ravesteynFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licensePetronella Elias (1648–1667) with a Basket of Fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611941/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseThe Visit to the Nursery by Gabriël Metsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613370/the-visit-the-nursery-gabriandeumll-metsuFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA Young Woman in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613333/young-woman-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseOld Woman in an Armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611979/old-woman-armchairFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseA Young Woman as a Shepherdess by Govert Flinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613312/young-woman-shepherdess-govert-flinckFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseThe Love Letter by Jacob Ochtervelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613463/the-love-letter-jacob-ochterveltFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licensePortrait of a Woman, Frans Halshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613414/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOld Woman Praying by Matthias Stomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613328/old-woman-praying-matthias-stomFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Man and a Woman on Horseback by Philips Wouwermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612900/man-and-woman-horseback-philips-wouwermanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Couple Playing Cards, with a Serving Woman by Pieter de Hoochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612867/couple-playing-cards-with-serving-woman-pieter-hoochFree Image from public domain licenseExpressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView licenseAbraham's Parting from the Family of Lot by Jan Victorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185253/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license