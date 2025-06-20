Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagethomas gainsboroughportrait paintingportrait womanrococopersonartvintagepublic domainPortrait of a Young Woman, Called Miss Sparrow by Thomas GainsboroughView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 994 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3187 x 3846 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTimeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView licenseWoodland Scene with a Peasant, a Horse, and a Cart by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329883/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAcceptance quote Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23506081/png-tree-artView licenseCharles Rousseau Burney (1747–1819) by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613446/charles-rousseau-burney-1747-1819-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum editable poster template, original art illustration from Leonardo Da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995372/image-mona-lisa-frame-personView licenseQueen Charlotte by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613350/queen-charlotte-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseInsurance ad editable poster template, original art illustration from Leonardo Da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995144/image-mona-lisa-frame-personView licenseA Woman Gathering Faggots at Ville-d'Avrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611862/woman-gathering-faggots-ville-davrayFree Image from public domain licenseWomen’s essentials poster template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23542149/png-people-artView licenseMrs. Grace Dalrymple Elliott (1754?–1823)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119343/mrs-grace-dalrymple-elliott-1754-1823Free Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo Facebook post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055187/image-angel-person-artView licenseAutumn Landscape with a Flock of Turkeys by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613292/autumn-landscape-with-flock-turkeys-jean-franandccedilois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art exhibition blog banner template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23542402/image-animal-bird-peopleView licenseCottage Children (The Wood Gatherers) by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184688/image-thomas-gainsborough-cottage-oil-canvas-poorFree Image from public domain licensePerfect imperfection poster template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23542053/image-people-art-vintageView licenseJohn Hobart (1723–1793), 2nd Earl of Buckinghamshirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145616/john-hobart-1723-1793-2nd-earl-buckinghamshireFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView licenseThe Gypsieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611846/the-gypsiesFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licenseThe Right Honorable Charles Pratt, 1st Earl Camden, Lord Chancellorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100335/the-right-honorable-charles-pratt-1st-earl-camden-lord-chancellorFree Image from public domain licenseFlower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView licenseMrs. John Puget (Catherine Hawkins)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611949/mrs-john-puget-catherine-hawkinsFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050447/image-angel-person-artView licenseWooded Upland Landscape by Thomas Gainsborough (British, Sudbury 1727–1788 London)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086170/image-landscape-vintage-public-domain-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWomen’s essentials Instagram post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541525/image-torn-paper-personView licenseA Vista through Trees: Fontainebleauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611848/vista-through-trees-fontainebleauFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFrancesco d' Agenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8107689/francesco-agenoFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair editable poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honore Fragonardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051630/image-people-art-vintageView licenseLieutenant Colonel Paul Pechell (1724–1800)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145626/lieutenant-colonel-paul-pechell-1724-1800Free Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Woman, Said to be Madame Charles Simon Favart (Marie Justine Benoîte Duronceray, 1727–1772) by François Hubert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184808/image-french-music-mademoiselleFree Image from public domain licenseArt inspiration Instagram post template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541808/image-people-art-manView licenseMrs. Ralph Izard (Alice De Lancey, 1746/47–1832)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145617/mrs-ralph-izard-alice-lancey-174647-1832Free Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarie Joséphine Charlotte du Val d'Ognes (1786–1868)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666421/marie-denise-villersFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092713/image-angel-person-artView licenseThe Painter's Daughter Mary (1750–1826) by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613432/the-painters-daughter-mary-1750-1826-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGrandmother's Treasurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028936/grandmothers-treasureFree Image from public domain license