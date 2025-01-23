Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebirdcageeve appleold europe paintingwoman apple fruitgerrit douvirgin maryhappywoman holding appleA Woman Seated at a Window by Gabriël MetsuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 992 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3165 x 3827 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseYoung Woman Chopping Onionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8162407/young-woman-chopping-onionsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarlequin with jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156317/harlequin-with-jugFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122750/famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin and Child by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265315/virgin-and-child-gerard-davidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseEnthroned Virgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8313670/enthroned-virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAutumnus - Autumn (Three-quarter-length seasons)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8215267/autumnus-autumn-three-quarter-length-seasonsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947611/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarlequin familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156320/harlequin-familyFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23096290/image-people-art-vintageView licenseA Woman Seated Near a Basket on a Stoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211368/woman-seated-near-basket-stoolFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView licenseAdamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851874/adamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseKing Charles II and Catherine of Braganza with allegories of the four continentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8206837/photo-image-butterflies-flowers-peacockFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTupuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8367808/tupuFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCostumed Figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8343966/costumed-figureFree Image from public domain licenseBakery house poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView licenseThe sacrifice of Jephthah's daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163110/the-sacrifice-jephthahs-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseEclectic vintage collage elements.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22775366/eclectic-vintage-collage-elementsView licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEclectic vintage collage art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22775376/eclectic-vintage-collage-artView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseBowl from the Rambouillet service (Jatte écuelle)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104527/bowl-from-the-rambouillet-service-jatte-ecuelleFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage collage with historical elements.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22775455/vintage-collage-with-historical-elementsView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601540/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license