Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesaintcharles edwardmaster paintingsaint paulpublic domain oil paintingart britishad 1600 1800artThe Strong Family by Charles PhilipsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 966 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3909 x 3148 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licenseWilliam Fraser of Reelig (1784–1835) by Sir Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612561/william-fraser-reelig-1784-1835-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730151/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child with a Donor Presented by Saint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613216/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNight writing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986053/night-writing-instagram-post-templateView licenseJames Johnston of Straiton (died 1841) by Sir Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613416/james-johnston-straiton-died-1841-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730188/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Building of Westminster Bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086219/the-building-westminster-bridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992942/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDiego Pignatelli d'Aragona (1687–1750) and an Enslaved African Servant by Francesco Solimenahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613474/image-francesco-solimena-african-portrait-painting-holy-roman-empireFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986050/tutoring-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseMrs. Thomas Pechell (Charlotte Clavering, died 1841)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613308/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseMargaret of Austriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612396/margaret-austriaFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992941/finding-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Saithwaite Family by Francis Wheatleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185262/the-saithwaite-family-francis-wheatleyFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992943/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseYoung Man Holding a Bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613646/young-man-holding-bookFree Image from public domain licenseItaly adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622218/italy-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCharles Rousseau Burney (1747–1819) by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613446/charles-rousseau-burney-1747-1819-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948831/art-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Rocky Path in the Morvan (Chemin des roches dans le Morvan) by Henri-Joseph Harpignieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612406/image-corot-french-landscape-painting-hillside-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892897/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelf-Portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613433/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892901/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Honorable Henry Fane (1739–1802) with Inigo Jones and Charles Blair by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613374/image-greyhound-1887-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licenseArt & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView licenseThe Birth of the Virgin by Francesco Solimenahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613362/the-birth-the-virgin-francesco-solimenaFree Image from public domain licenseYoung adult fiction cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14196651/young-adult-fiction-cover-templateView licenseWilliam Edward Dighton (1822–1853) in Middle Eastern Dresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613884/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949562/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman; (reverse, now covered by relining canvas) Study of a Child's Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613451/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890008/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Jerome as Scholar by El Grecohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612418/saint-jerome-scholar-grecoFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570965/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Richard Alexander Oswald (Louisa Johnston, ?born about 1760, died 1797) by Sir Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613445/image-oswald-1790s-robert-henriFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049693/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQueen Charlotte by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613350/queen-charlotte-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView licensePortrait of a Young Woman, Called Miss Sparrow by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613363/portrait-young-woman-called-miss-sparrow-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license