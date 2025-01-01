rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Entombment by Moretto da Brescia
Save
Edit Image
moretto da bresciaentombmentgriefpoetrypublic domain meditateoil painting landscape contrasteurope 1498john milton
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031237/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ in the Wilderness
Christ in the Wilderness
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086290/christ-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith blog banner template, editable text
Finding faith blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030333/finding-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Kneeling St. Francis and St. Nicholas of Bari
Kneeling St. Francis and St. Nicholas of Bari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289890/kneeling-st-francis-and-st-nicholas-bariFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763338/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Man by Moretto da Brescia
Portrait of a Man by Moretto da Brescia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613521/portrait-man-moretto-bresciaFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram story template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030335/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Finding faith Instagram post template
Finding faith Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14935077/finding-faith-instagram-post-templateView license
Ash Wednesday poster template, editable text and design
Ash Wednesday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001397/ash-wednesday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Finding faith blog banner template
Finding faith blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14931526/finding-faith-blog-banner-templateView license
Ash Wednesday Instagram post template, editable text
Ash Wednesday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763364/ash-wednesday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Finding faith Instagram story template
Finding faith Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907939/finding-faith-instagram-story-templateView license
Ash Wednesday Instagram story template, editable text
Ash Wednesday Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001398/ash-wednesday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Ash Wednesday Instagram post template
Ash Wednesday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14801257/ash-wednesday-instagram-post-templateView license
Ash Wednesday blog banner template, editable text
Ash Wednesday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001400/ash-wednesday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Saint Roch and the angel. Oil painting by a Lombard painter, 17th century, after Alessandro Bonvicino, il Moretto.
Saint Roch and the angel. Oil painting by a Lombard painter, 17th century, after Alessandro Bonvicino, il Moretto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963382/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum poster template, editable text and design
Virtual museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921060/virtual-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Roch and the angel. Oil painting by a Lombard painter, 17th century, after Alessandro Bonvicino, il Moretto.
Saint Roch and the angel. Oil painting by a Lombard painter, 17th century, after Alessandro Bonvicino, il Moretto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969294/image-angel-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum poster template, editable text and design
Modern museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921063/modern-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mary with the baby Jesus enthroned, surrounded by the apostle Andrew, John the Baptist as a child, Saint Jerome and Saint…
Mary with the baby Jesus enthroned, surrounded by the apostle Andrew, John the Baptist as a child, Saint Jerome and Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712459/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Poetry quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887572/poetry-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Design for a Crucifix with the Virgin Mary, Saint Mary Magdalen, and Saint John by Polidoro da Caravaggio
Design for a Crucifix with the Virgin Mary, Saint Mary Magdalen, and Saint John by Polidoro da Caravaggio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328404/image-art-space-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Find inner peace Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
Find inner peace Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23118528/image-people-art-vintageView license
The Virgin and Child with Saints
The Virgin and Child with Saints
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330011/the-virgin-and-child-with-saintsFree Image from public domain license
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Lamentation by Scipione Pulzone (Il Gaetano)
The Lamentation by Scipione Pulzone (Il Gaetano)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185322/the-lamentation-scipione-pulzone-il-gaetanoFree Image from public domain license
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687770/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Altarpiece with Christ, Saint John the Baptist, and Saint Margaret
Altarpiece with Christ, Saint John the Baptist, and Saint Margaret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8296389/altarpiece-with-christ-saint-john-the-baptist-and-saint-margaretFree Image from public domain license
Art history classic art museum wonders, customizable design template
Art history classic art museum wonders, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22502327/art-history-classic-art-museum-wonders-customizable-design-templateView license
Pope Innocent X
Pope Innocent X
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201605/pope-innocentFree Image from public domain license
Collage of historical figures, historical art, and historical costumes customizable design
Collage of historical figures, historical art, and historical costumes customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332154/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Design for a Frescoed Altarpiece of The Resurrection
Design for a Frescoed Altarpiece of The Resurrection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8262508/design-for-frescoed-altarpiece-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable design
Vintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
The rest on the flight into Egypt
The rest on the flight into Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203321/the-rest-the-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum tour, explore art. Virtual museum, 360° tour. Art, virtual museum customizable design template
Virtual museum tour, explore art. Virtual museum, 360° tour. Art, virtual museum customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544362/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
L'Allegro by Thomas Cole
L'Allegro by Thomas Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923834/lallegro-thomas-coleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable design
Vintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Elijah in the Fiery Chariot
Elijah in the Fiery Chariot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8276044/elijah-the-fiery-chariotFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring a blank page and travel motifs editable template design
Vintage collage with retro elements, featuring a blank page and travel motifs editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611932/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Sleeping Cupid
Sleeping Cupid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289243/sleeping-cupidFree Image from public domain license