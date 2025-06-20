rawpixel
Study Head of a Young Woman by Anthony van Dyck
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Balthasar Gerbier. From Icones principum virorum ('The Iconography') (after 1641) by Paulus Pontius and Sir Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9836958/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Self-Portrait, from "The Iconography"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820528/self-portrait-from-the-iconographyFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Man by Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613382/portrait-man-anthony-van-dyckFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Virgin and Child with Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184903/image-anthony-van-dyck-veroneseFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Rest on the Flight into Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211278/rest-the-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Virgin and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8227384/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Study Head of an Old Man with a White Beard by Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613408/study-head-old-man-with-white-beard-anthony-van-dyckFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23096290/image-people-art-vintageView license
Portrait of Cornelis de Vos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286879/portrait-cornelis-vosFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sir Peter Paul Rubens (1577–1640)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249831/sir-peter-paul-rubens-1577-1640Free Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Study of the Christ Child and the Hand of the Madonna. Verso; Profile of a Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226967/study-the-christ-child-and-the-hand-the-madonna-verso-profile-manFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Justus Suttermans, from "The Iconography"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250800/justus-suttermans-from-the-iconographyFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
James Stuart (1612–1655), Duke of Richmond and Lennox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219752/james-stuart-1612-1655-duke-richmond-and-lennoxFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ on the Cross; verso: St. Jerome Reading by Candlelight, and Sketch of Male Torso (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231500/image-christ-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Mary Villiers, Dutchess of Lennox and Richmond
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8213062/mary-villiers-dutchess-lennox-and-richmondFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Justus Sustermans. From Icones principum virorum ('The Iconography') (c. 1644) by Sir Anthony van Dyck and Gillis Hendricx
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9837506/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Frans Snyders, from "The Iconography"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228716/frans-snyders-from-the-iconographyFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Albert de Ligne, Count of Arenberg, Prince of Brabançon (1600–1674)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232902/albert-ligne-count-arenberg-prince-brabancon-1600-1674Free Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView license
A Group a Trees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230676/group-treesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
A Man Mounting a Horse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222403/man-mounting-horseFree Image from public domain license
Aromatherapy shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695869/aromatherapy-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
A Man Riding a Horse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222441/man-riding-horseFree Image from public domain license