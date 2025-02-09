rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Parable of the Mote and the Beam
Save
Edit Image
parableromegospel paintingdomenico fettijesusbookswoodperson
Church worship service Instagram post template
Church worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Parable of the mote and the beam
Parable of the mote and the beam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157226/parable-the-mote-and-the-beamFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
The Good Samaritan
The Good Samaritan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613393/the-good-samaritanFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
Parable of Lazarus and Dives
Parable of Lazarus and Dives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8159783/parable-lazarus-and-divesFree Image from public domain license
Faith poster template, editable text and design
Faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595539/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Salvator Mundi by Domenico Fetti
Salvator Mundi by Domenico Fetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185342/salvator-mundi-domenico-fettiFree Image from public domain license
Horror stories Instagram post template, editable text
Horror stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890007/horror-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christ and the Tribute Money (ca. 1618-1620 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti and Copy after Titian
Christ and the Tribute Money (ca. 1618-1620 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti and Copy after Titian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135889/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Pray more worry less poster template
Pray more worry less poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762517/pray-more-worry-less-poster-templateView license
Melancholia by Domenico Fetti
Melancholia by Domenico Fetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963611/melancholia-domenico-fettiFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and design
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Head of a Bearded Man
Head of a Bearded Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254739/head-bearded-manFree Image from public domain license
School play poster template
School play poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13026352/school-play-poster-templateView license
Christ and the woman taken in adultery
Christ and the woman taken in adultery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257957/christ-and-the-woman-taken-adulteryFree Image from public domain license
Religious faith Instagram post template
Religious faith Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827329/religious-faith-instagram-post-templateView license
The Prophet Joel; from the series of Prophets and Sibyls in the Sistine Chapel
The Prophet Joel; from the series of Prophets and Sibyls in the Sistine Chapel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8258973/the-prophet-joel-from-the-series-prophets-and-sibyls-the-sistine-chapelFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template
Have faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView license
The Crucified Christ Surrounded by Mourning Angels
The Crucified Christ Surrounded by Mourning Angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257701/the-crucified-christ-surrounded-mourning-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView license
Flying and Adoring Angels (1613-1614 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti
Flying and Adoring Angels (1613-1614 (Baroque)) by Domenico Fetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135925/flying-and-adoring-angels-1613-1614-baroque-domenico-fettiFree Image from public domain license
Faith Instagram post template, editable text
Faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595535/faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Melancholia
Melancholia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8162498/melancholiaFree Image from public domain license
School play Facebook story template
School play Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13026354/school-play-facebook-story-templateView license
Allegory on Melancholy, with a woman kneeling towards the left holding a skull
Allegory on Melancholy, with a woman kneeling towards the left holding a skull
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8159818/allegory-melancholy-with-woman-kneeling-towards-the-left-holding-skullFree Image from public domain license
Faith Instagram story template, editable text
Faith Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926165/faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Dejanira being abducted by the centaur Nessos, a man with bow and arrow at right, after Reni
Dejanira being abducted by the centaur Nessos, a man with bow and arrow at right, after Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099721/image-arrow-art-manFree Image from public domain license
School play Facebook post template
School play Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873970/school-play-facebook-post-templateView license
The Virgin, hands folded on her chest, looking upwards
The Virgin, hands folded on her chest, looking upwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8159904/the-virgin-hands-folded-her-chest-looking-upwardsFree Image from public domain license
Bible book editable mockup
Bible book editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11165986/bible-book-editable-mockupView license
The Guardian Angel, stepping off a cloud and putting his arm around a young boy at left while a demon walks away at right
The Guardian Angel, stepping off a cloud and putting his arm around a young boy at left while a demon walks away at right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8159830/image-cloud-angel-personFree Image from public domain license
School play blog banner template
School play blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13026349/school-play-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of a Comedian: portrait of Francesco Andreini holding a mask
Portrait of a Comedian: portrait of Francesco Andreini holding a mask
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8159840/portrait-comedian-portrait-francesco-andreini-holding-maskFree Image from public domain license
Love like Jesus quote Facebook story template
Love like Jesus quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630944/love-like-jesus-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
A country woman sitting in landscape with two boys at her side
A country woman sitting in landscape with two boys at her side
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8159831/country-woman-sitting-landscape-with-two-boys-her-sideFree Image from public domain license
Faith blog banner template, editable text
Faith blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595538/faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
La Flutiste, d'après Domenico Fetti
La Flutiste, d'après Domenico Fetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7889415/flutiste-dapres-domenico-fettiFree Image from public domain license
Talent show Facebook post template
Talent show Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873977/talent-show-facebook-post-templateView license
Allegory on Melancholy, with a woman kneeling towards the left holding a skull
Allegory on Melancholy, with a woman kneeling towards the left holding a skull
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8159829/allegory-melancholy-with-woman-kneeling-towards-the-left-holding-skullFree Image from public domain license