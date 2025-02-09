Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelutheranbible versemartin lutheranring paintingverbatimorb 80smartin lutherchristianity gatheringChrist Blessing, Surrounded by a Donor Family by German PainterView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 521 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3879 x 1683 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlack history month blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892971/black-history-month-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Donor by Albert van Ouwaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613563/head-donor-albert-van-ouwaterFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812871/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Teresa of ávila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086234/image-peter-paul-rubens-purgatory-jesus-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseVirgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086355/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseMartin Luther's quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633171/martin-luthers-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseMiniature Altarpiece with the Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289236/miniature-altarpiece-with-the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseOdes of the State of Binhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317806/odes-the-state-binFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566081/study-session-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnuffbox with portrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120244/snuffbox-with-portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child by Benedetto da Maianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084618/madonna-and-child-benedetto-maianoFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseCapricorn (section of a zodiac frieze)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256420/capricorn-section-zodiac-friezeFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseSagittarius (section of a zodiac frieze)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256453/sagittarius-section-zodiac-friezeFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985935/praying-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArmchair (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144906/armchair-part-setFree Image from public domain licensePassover dinner Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462274/passover-dinner-instagram-post-templateView licenseArmchair (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144925/armchair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseBible studies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026656/bible-studies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArmchair (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144881/armchair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462283/hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView licenseSettee (canapé) (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144922/settee-canape-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644726/sunday-school-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBible psalm blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459729/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView licenseBible quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630749/bible-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseAdam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609068/adam-and-eve-standing-vintage-couch-remixed-mediaView licenseSunday school Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427972/sunday-school-facebook-post-templateView licenseYouth bible school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572286/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824168/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView license