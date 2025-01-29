Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemaltapublic domain picture framecatholiccatholic imagesflorentinemalta knightsottomanad 1400 1600Portrait of a Knight of Malta, Probably Fra Jacopo Salviati, attributed to Mirabello CavaloriView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3008 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPrayer meeting Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113965/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti (1475–1564)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613515/michelangelo-buonarroti-1475-1564Free Image from public domain licenseHave faith Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600421/have-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Gerard with Gérard de Haraucourt (one of a set of four)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8271809/saint-gerard-with-gerard-haraucourt-one-set-fourFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7540245/art-exhibition-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Crucifixion, attributed to Ugolino da Sienahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185407/the-crucifixion-attributed-ugolino-sienaFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174693/have-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFountain with Arms of Jacopo de' Pazzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330905/fountain-with-arms-jacopo-de-pazziFree Image from public domain licenseExhibition hall sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710368/exhibition-hall-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseFour Scenes from the Passionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086335/four-scenes-from-the-passionFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView licensePlaque with the Holy Women at the Sepulchrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491789/plaque-with-the-holy-women-the-sepulchreFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, canele dessert illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699497/picture-frame-editable-mockup-canele-dessert-illustrationView licensePlaque with Doubting Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491799/plaque-with-doubting-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseContact us Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616486/contact-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Mary Magdalen and John the Baptist by Giuliano di Piero di Simone Bugiardinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085473/image-chapel-public-domain-renaissance-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799420/easter-sunday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child by Benedetto da Maianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084618/madonna-and-child-benedetto-maianoFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102410/christianity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJean Parisot de la Vallettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8260783/jean-parisot-valletteFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790939/living-room-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMelencolia Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821516/melencoliaFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal designs Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790373/minimal-designs-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851637/madonna-and-child-with-angelsFree Image from public domain licensePublic signage mockup, blank design spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7377815/public-signage-mockup-blank-design-spaceView licenseMartyrdom of Saint Lawrence, Britishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185416/martyrdom-saint-lawrenceFree Image from public domain licenseCozy home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580331/cozy-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDesign for a Circular Border with Nine Female Figures (the Muses?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273067/design-for-circular-border-with-nine-female-figures-the-musesFree Image from public domain licenseBrown poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715895/brown-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseMercury Changes Aglauros to Stone, from the Story of Mercury and Hersehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268871/mercury-changes-aglauros-stone-from-the-story-mercury-and-herseFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture sale Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970730/furniture-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePluto and Cerberushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256366/pluto-and-cerberusFree Image from public domain licenseMission complete Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830637/mission-complete-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCylindrical container with coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8271732/cylindrical-container-with-coverFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room inspiration Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970737/living-room-inspiration-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Warrior Subduing Another (recto); Warrior Seen in Bust-Length with Fantastic Helmet (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294779/image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseModern interior Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620389/modern-interior-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThis is probably the most important map of Africa produced in the 18th century. Largely based upon the earlier D’Anville…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665312/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition billboard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710622/art-exhibition-billboard-mockup-editable-designView licenseHercules and Cacus (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250180/hercules-and-cacusFree Image from public domain license