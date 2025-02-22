Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagedeathringflowercouple portraitolder vintageoil painting marriageold portrait paintingoil painting coupleJan (1438–1516), First Count of Egmond; Countess of Egmond (Magdalena van Werdenburg, 1464–1538)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 791 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2550 x 3867 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14391630/book-cover-templateView licenseA Donor Presented by a Sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294952/donor-presented-saintFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416271/editable-wedding-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613378/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060852/american-gothic-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBenjamin Franklin (1706–1790) by Joseph Siffred Duplessishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184793/image-versailles-revolutionary-war-celebrityFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056076/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin and Child, Workshop of Hans Memlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613510/virgin-and-child-workshop-hans-memlingFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042552/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSebastian Andorfer (1469–1537) by Hans Malerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184816/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506356/gold-wedding-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseChrist Bearing the Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293467/christ-bearing-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseWedding rings, flying dove aesthetic editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592335/wedding-rings-flying-dove-aesthetic-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Lacemaker by Nicolaes Maeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184867/the-lacemaker-nicolaes-maesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding rings png, flying dove aesthetic editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592338/wedding-rings-png-flying-dove-aesthetic-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrainfieldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086256/grainfieldsFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056075/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseManuscript Leaf wtih Saint Dorothy, from a Book of Hourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8283683/manuscript-leaf-wtih-saint-dorothy-from-book-hoursFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042579/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Story of Josephhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8292768/the-story-josephFree Image from public domain licenseWedding rings, flying dove aesthetic editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592061/wedding-rings-flying-dove-aesthetic-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8251360/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseWedding rings, flying dove aesthetic editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592030/wedding-rings-flying-dove-aesthetic-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613405/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWedding rings, flying dove aesthetic editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359623/wedding-rings-flying-dove-aesthetic-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSalome with the Head of Saint John the Baptist by Andrea Solariohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185491/image-klimt-biblical-oscar-wildeFree Image from public domain licenseCouple's honeymoon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555371/couples-honeymoon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Man in Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8258417/portrait-man-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810253/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseVirgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085485/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseGold ring element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002860/gold-ring-element-set-editable-designView licenseMan Weighing Gold by Adriaen Isenbranthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184815/man-weighing-goldFree Image from public domain licensesenior couple set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15076945/senior-couple-set-editable-design-elementView licensePortrait of a Man with a High Hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259209/portrait-man-with-high-hatFree Image from public domain licensesenior couple set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077035/senior-couple-set-editable-design-elementView licenseHead of the Madonna by Franciabigio (Francesco di Cristofano)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613388/head-the-madonna-franciabigio-francesco-cristofanoFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Le Cellier Altarpiece by Jean Bellegambehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184886/the-cellier-altarpiece-jean-bellegambeFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of a Young Man of the Van Steynoert Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289442/portrait-young-man-the-van-steynoert-familyFree Image from public domain license