Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagerembrandtking davidpublic domain oil paintingbiblicalpainting africanafrican woman paintingafricanafrican kingThe Toilet of Bathsheba by Rembrandt van RijnView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 896 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3810 x 2845 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBathsheba brings the young maid Abishag to the aging King David for body heat. Mezzotint by R. Earlom, 1779, after G.…