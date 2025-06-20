Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsunited kingdomoil paintingcanvasSelf-PortraitView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1004 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3229 x 3858 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licensePortrait Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8059772/portrait-headFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseSelf-Portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612080/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseGuy fawkes night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407890/guy-fawkes-night-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Woman by Sir William Beecheyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184738/portrait-woman-sir-william-beecheyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseWooded Upland Landscape by Thomas Gainsborough (British, Sudbury 1727–1788 London)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086170/image-landscape-vintage-public-domain-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArt history classic art museum wonders, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22502327/art-history-classic-art-museum-wonders-customizable-design-templateView licenseMr. Kean in the Character of Macbethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061522/mr-kean-the-character-macbethFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of historical figures, historical art, and historical costumes customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332154/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseLady Smith (Charlotte Delaval) and Her Children (George Henry, Louisa, and Charlotte) by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613251/image-public-domain-father-painting-1800-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseLady Mary Berkeley by Sir Godfrey Knellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613349/lady-mary-berkeley-sir-godfrey-knellerFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseSaltash with the Water Ferry, Cornwall by Joseph Mallord William Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612827/saltash-with-the-water-ferry-cornwall-joseph-mallord-william-turnerFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseLake Nemi and Genzano from the Terrace of the Capuchin Monastery by Richard Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185277/image-claude-lorrain-wilson-richard-vintage-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseCharles I (1600–1649), King of England by Daniël Mijtenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613335/charles-1600andndash1649-king-england-daniandeumll-mijtensFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseAn Old Bridge at Hendon, Middlesex by Frederick Waters Wattshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185237/image-john-constable-hampsteadFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam Forsyth (1749–1814)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100741/william-forsyth-1749-1814Free Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseEdmund Kean in the Character of Macbethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061961/edmund-kean-the-character-macbethFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNear Penshurst, Kent by Patrick Nasmythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613294/near-penshurst-kent-patrick-nasmythFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseHautbois Common, Norfolkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611922/hautbois-common-norfolkFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseThe Two Central Figures in "Derby Day" by William Powell Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185308/image-1860-frith-william-powellFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe Strong Family by Charles Philipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613376/the-strong-family-charles-philipsFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseMrs. Bryan Cooke (Frances Puleston, 1765–1818) by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613282/mrs-bryan-cooke-frances-puleston-1765-1818-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseWilliam Scott-Elliot of Arkleton (1811–1901) by Sir Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613249/william-scott-elliot-arkleton-1811-1901-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Drummond Children by Sir Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613430/the-drummond-children-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain license