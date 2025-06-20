rawpixel
The Triumph of Henry IV by Peter Paul Rubens
peter paul rubensrubenspublic domain romansroman historymedicipublic domain oil painting kingpublic domainroman triumph
Power and career Instagram post template, original art illustration from Peter Paul Rubens, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23094506/image-frame-person-artView license
Plate 31: The triumph of Scipio Africanus; from Guillielmus Becanus's 'Serenissimi Principis Ferdinandi, Hispaniarum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217161/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Satyr with Grapes and Two Tigers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8227640/satyr-with-grapes-and-two-tigersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Lorenzo de' Medici
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232015/portrait-lorenzo-de-mediciFree Image from public domain license
Lincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541469/image-art-vintage-furnitureView license
Samson and Delila
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255795/samson-and-delilaFree Image from public domain license
Horror stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890007/horror-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Glorification of the Eucharist by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185336/the-glorification-the-eucharistFree Image from public domain license
Beauty clinic Instagram post template, original art illustration from Peter Paul Rubens, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116820/image-person-art-vintageView license
The Holy Family with Saints Francis and Anne and the Infant Saint John the Baptist by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613338/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Let your spirit fly free Instagram post template, original art illustration from Arnold Peter Weisz Kubincan, editable text…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23177795/image-horse-tree-artView license
Enigmes Joyeuses pour les Bons Esprits, Plate 6
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230674/enigmes-joyeuses-pour-les-bons-esprits-plateFree Image from public domain license
National history poster template, original art illustration from Antonio Joli, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498808/png-sky-peopleView license
Assumption of the Virgin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222628/assumption-the-virginFree Image from public domain license
Worship Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890008/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Francesco I de' Medici (1541-1587)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804652/francesco-de-medici-1541-1587Free Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition editable poster template with portrait of Van Gogh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049825/van-gogh-exhibition-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-van-goghView license
Venus and Adonis by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185341/venus-and-adonisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements, featuring vintage art and vintage style customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334329/image-png-flower-plant-transparentView license
Triumph of the Eucharist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216112/triumph-the-eucharistFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704968/van-gogh-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView license
Plate 37: Triumphal ship with fireworks display to the right; from Guillielmus Becanus's 'Serenissimi Principis Ferdinandi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217167/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with art, history, and vintage elements. Art and history blend customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Plate 17: David Returning in Triumph with the Head of Goliath, from 'The Battles of the Old Testament'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255253/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman with money, ship, and buildings. Businessman and money customizable design customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22683035/image-star-transparent-pngView license
Saint Teresa of ávila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086234/image-peter-paul-rubens-purgatory-jesus-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Art & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView license
Palazzi di Genova
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8223108/palazzi-genovaFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Pictura: allegory of painting, with a nude woman at center grinding pigments, two putti drawing at lower right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8234438/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Black history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView license
Plate 27: Triumphal arch, elevation of the back, surmounted by allegorical figures and decorated with scenes from Roman…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216952/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Italy adventure Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622218/italy-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Man Mounting a Horse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222403/man-mounting-horseFree Image from public domain license
Art fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948831/art-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Man Riding a Horse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222441/man-riding-horseFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Saint Rosalie Interceding for the Plague-stricken of Palermo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085368/saint-rosalie-interceding-for-the-plague-stricken-palermoFree Image from public domain license