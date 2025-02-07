rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mrs. Richard Alexander Oswald (Louisa Johnston, ?born about 1760, died 1797) by Sir Henry Raeburn
Save
Edit Image
robert burnshenry moorerobert henrioswaldwoman oil paintingscottishburning book paintinghenry raeburn
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
Alexander Maconochie (1777–1861) of Meadowbank
Alexander Maconochie (1777–1861) of Meadowbank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120415/alexander-maconochie-1777-1861-meadowbankFree Image from public domain license
Travel vlog poster template, editable text & design
Travel vlog poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111006/travel-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
William Fraser of Reelig (1784–1835) by Sir Henry Raeburn
William Fraser of Reelig (1784–1835) by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612561/william-fraser-reelig-1784-1835-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain license
Round picture png frame mockup element, gold vintage editable design with The Balcony, Yokohama painting. Remixed by…
Round picture png frame mockup element, gold vintage editable design with The Balcony, Yokohama painting. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799740/png-art-artwork-canvasView license
Janet Law by Sir Henry Raeburn
Janet Law by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613417/janet-law-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView license
James Johnston of Straiton (died 1841) by Sir Henry Raeburn
James Johnston of Straiton (died 1841) by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613416/james-johnston-straiton-died-1841-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain license
Let the adventure begin poster template, editable text & design
Let the adventure begin poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111042/let-the-adventure-begin-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Lady Maitland (Catherine Connor, died 1865) by Sir Henry Raeburn
Lady Maitland (Catherine Connor, died 1865) by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613434/lady-maitland-catherine-connor-died-1865-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain license
Travel vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Travel vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109420/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Campbell of Possil by T and R Annan and Sons
Mrs. Campbell of Possil by T and R Annan and Sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14317229/mrs-campbell-possil-and-annan-and-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Travel vlog blog banner template, editable text
Travel vlog blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111029/travel-vlog-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lord Abercromby by T and R Annan and Sons
Lord Abercromby by T and R Annan and Sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14316657/lord-abercromby-and-annan-and-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Travel vlog Facebook story template, editable design
Travel vlog Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110952/travel-vlog-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Mrs. Maconochie Welwood by T and R Annan and Sons
Mrs. Maconochie Welwood by T and R Annan and Sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14316768/mrs-maconochie-welwood-and-annan-and-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Henri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001473/henri-rousseau-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Robert Burns and His Highland Mary, Lithographed and published by Nathaniel Currier (American, Roxbury, Massachusetts…
Robert Burns and His Highland Mary, Lithographed and published by Nathaniel Currier (American, Roxbury, Massachusetts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613758/image-mary-campbell-lithographs-british-born-scotlandFree Image from public domain license
Beef butcher poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
Beef butcher poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513456/image-tree-art-vintageView license
George Harley Drummond (1783–1855) by Sir Henry Raeburn
George Harley Drummond (1783–1855) by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185238/image-scottish-painting-historical-paintings-edinburghFree Image from public domain license
Spring getaway Instagram post template
Spring getaway Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView license
The figure of a woman representing the map of Scotland. Etching by Robert Dighton, 1794.
The figure of a woman representing the map of Scotland. Etching by Robert Dighton, 1794.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14004969/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau quote Facebook story template
Henri Rousseau quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605929/henri-rousseau-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Ladies Amusement: Or, The Whole Art of Japanning Made Easy by Jean Pillement
Ladies Amusement: Or, The Whole Art of Japanning Made Easy by Jean Pillement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184525/image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain license
Hiking mountain travel Instagram post template
Hiking mountain travel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703715/hiking-mountain-travel-instagram-post-templateView license
Box with portrait of a woman
Box with portrait of a woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123776/box-with-portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Let the adventure begin Facebook story template, editable design
Let the adventure begin Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111044/let-the-adventure-begin-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Mrs. George Kinnear by T and R Annan and Sons
Mrs. George Kinnear by T and R Annan and Sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14317847/mrs-george-kinnear-and-annan-and-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Vacation mode Instagram story template, editable text
Vacation mode Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851692/vacation-mode-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lady Raeburn by T and R Annan and Sons
Lady Raeburn by T and R Annan and Sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14317733/lady-raeburn-and-annan-and-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Hiking mountain travel Instagram story template, editable text
Hiking mountain travel Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851747/hiking-mountain-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Miss Janet Suttie by T and R Annan and Sons
Miss Janet Suttie by T and R Annan and Sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14316487/miss-janet-suttie-and-annan-and-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Adventure post template, editable social media design
Adventure post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977543/adventure-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Miss Margaret Suttie by T and R Annan and Sons
Miss Margaret Suttie by T and R Annan and Sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14317799/miss-margaret-suttie-and-annan-and-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Parenting guide blog banner template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
Parenting guide blog banner template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23519131/png-art-houseView license
Gallery of Fashion, vol. III: April 1 1796 - March 1 1797
Gallery of Fashion, vol. III: April 1 1796 - March 1 1797
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582345/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mrs. Campbell of Park by T and R Annan and Sons
Mrs. Campbell of Park by T and R Annan and Sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14316954/mrs-campbell-park-and-annan-and-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Art quote Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable text and design
Art quote Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149872/png-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Venezuelan-born society sculptress Marisol Escobar looks quizzically at the head of a woman by British sculptor Henry Moore…
Venezuelan-born society sculptress Marisol Escobar looks quizzically at the head of a woman by British sculptor Henry Moore…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747762/photo-image-wooden-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license