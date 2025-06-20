Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Image1790spublic domain 1800 oil paintingpublic domain oil paintingportrait womanpersonartvintagepublic domainPortrait of a Woman; (reverse, now covered by relining canvas) Study of a Child's HeadView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 995 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3203 x 3863 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseMrs. Thomas Pechell (Charlotte Clavering, died 1841)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613308/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licenseMrs. Richard Bache (Sarah Franklin, 1743–1808)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613307/mrs-richard-bache-sarah-franklin-1743-1808Free Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseLady Hester King (died 1873) by John Hoppnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086179/lady-hester-king-died-1873-john-hoppnerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView licenseMrs. John Garden (Ann Garden, 1769–1842) and Her Children, John (1796–1854) and Ann Margaret (born 1793) by John Hoppnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184739/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Sackville Children by John Hoppnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184735/the-sackville-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMajor Thomas Pechell (1753–1826) by John Hoppnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184732/major-thomas-pechell-1753-1826Free Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseMrs. George Baldwin (Jane Maltass, 1763–1839)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116230/mrs-george-baldwin-jane-maltass-1763-1839Free Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseQueen Charlotte by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613350/queen-charlotte-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRichard Humphreys, the Boxer by John Hoppnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184779/richard-humphreys-the-boxerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Richard Brinsley Sheridan (Hester Jane Ogle, 1775/76–1817) and Her Son (Charles Brinsley Sheridan, 1796–1843) by John…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184794/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseMrs. Horton, Later Viscountess Maynard (died 1814/15) by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613354/mrs-horton-later-viscountess-maynard-died-181415-sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy for a Portrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613462/study-for-portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMrs. Gwynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102010/mrs-gwynFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Robert Graves, Printsellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050027/portrait-robert-graves-printsellerFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseMrs. Richard Alexander Oswald (Louisa Johnston, ?born about 1760, died 1797) by Sir Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613445/image-oswald-1790s-robert-henriFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Young Woman, Called Miss Sparrow by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613363/portrait-young-woman-called-miss-sparrow-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseRichard Humphreys, the Celebrated Boxer Who Never Was Conquered after John Hoppnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085774/image-boxer-talk-vintage-boxingFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseStormy Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103477/stormy-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547076/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait Of Mrs. Mellon, Duchess Of St. (1758-1810) by John Hoppnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123877/portrait-mrs-mellon-duchess-st-1758-1810-john-hoppnerFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseBenedikt von Hertenstein (born about 1495, died 1522) by Hans Holbein the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613512/image-hans-holbein-woman-looking-down-german-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license